Council proposes changing 20 roads back to 30mph

Nicholas Thomas Local Democracy Reporter

Speed limits could be returned to 30mph on 20 roads across a Welsh local authority following a ‘comprehensive review’.

Caerphilly County Borough said its officers had completed a “comprehensive review” of the borough’s speed limits after receiving 270 comments on potential changes.

Those comments related to 120 roads across the county borough, of which the council has accepted 20 proposals for change.

It is carrying out one final round of public consultation, until Thursday November 27, to gather any comments or objections to its proposals.

The Welsh Government reduced the nation’s default speed limit to 20mph in September 2022 but later announced a “listening programme” following a public backlash to the policy.

That allowed the public to put forward roads, or sections of road, which they believed a 20mph speed limit was unnecessary and should instead revert to 30mph.

Caerphilly County Borough Council has proposed making the following roads exempt from the 20mph speed limit, meaning they could return to 30mph:

A stretch of the A469 Pleasant View, in Tirphil, which is currently subject to the default 20mph speed limit.

The B4251 through Brynawel, between the western end of Wattsville and the national speed limit section west of Brynawel.

A section of the B4254 between Penpedairheol and Gelligaer.

A stretch of the B4591 in Abercarn, south of Steve Williams Car Sales.

A stretch of Bryn Road, Pontllanfraith, between Penybryn Terrace and Manor Road.

Cliff Road, Blackwood.

Duffryn Industrial Estate, Ystrad Mynach.

Glen View Terrace, Pentwyn.

A section of Greenway, in Bedwas House Industrial Estate, Bedwas.

Hawtin Park, Gelli Haf, Pontllanfraith.

Hengoed Avenue, in Cefn Hengoed, between the junction with the A469 and the northern junction with Hengoed Crescent.

High Street, Newbridge, between the junctions with Pennar Lane and Coed Duon View.

A section of Islwyn Road, Crosskeys, between the junction with the B4591 and a point near St John’s Terrace and Newtown Industrial Estate.

Ogilvie Terrace, in Deri, north of the junction with Bargoed Terrace.

Park View Bungalows, Penmaen, between Woodfieldside Roundabout and its junction with Woodfield Park Lane.

Pentrapeod Road, Christchurch Road and Pantddu Road, in Aberbeeg.

Rue de Ploubezre, in Llanbradach, from the Llanbradach by-pass to Wingfield traffic lights.

Trinant Road, Trinant, heading south from Wesley Terrace.

Waterloo, approaching the village from the A468 to a point approximately 90 metres north of the junction with Waterloo Place.

Western Drive, Bargoed, roughly between Beech Court and Heol Y Mynydd.

Anyone wishing to comment or raise an objection to the 30mph proposals should write to Legal Services, Caerphilly County Borough Council, Penallta House, Tredomen Park, Ystrad Mynach, Hengoed CF82 7PG or email [email protected] before the November 27 deadline.