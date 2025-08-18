Council proposes restriction on unhealthy food ads

A council in south Wales could soon be the first in the country to ban the advertisement of unhealthy foods in certain public spaces.

Vale of Glamorgan Council announced it will make a decision next month on the proposed ban which would stop foods categorised as high in fat, sugar, and salt being promoted at bus stops and on boards along the local authority’s roads.

If approved by cabinet members the move would also prevent such products from being marketed on the council’s website.

Five year plan

The leader of Vale of Glamorgan Council, Cllr Lis Burnett, said: “Vale 2030, our new five-year plan, sets out this council’s ongoing drive to create strong communities with a bright future.

“As well as increasing economic, education, and other opportunities that pledge is about taking steps to improve the health and wellbeing of our residents and encouraging more active lifestyles.

“There is clear evidence that such advertising contributes to people purchasing and eating unhealthy foods and drinks, particularly children, and that this in turn leads to higher rates of obesity and other diet-related diseases.

“Research has also shown that those living in areas of deprivation are the worst affected as advertising is often specifically targeted at people living in those areas.”

In March 2025 the Senedd approved new regulations that will see restrictions placed on where retailers can display certain unhealthy foods in their shops and on their websites.

The new regulations, which will come into force next year, will also affect foods that are high in sugar, fat, and salt.

‘Damaging advertising’

On Vale Council’s prospective own ban Cllr Burnett said: “By reducing the negative impact of damaging advertising like this we want to help people to make informed food choices that can prevent health problems before they develop.

“This fits in with initiatives such as installing drinking water fountains at locations across the Vale.

“Decreasing the demand for more processed products, which are damaging to the environment, also aligns with our Project Zero commitment to become carbon neutral by 2030 and other council pledges to protect the planet.

“I’m proud that the Vale is blazing a trail for Wales in this area. We want to set a standard for others to follow across Wales and the wider UK.”

The future generations commissioner for Wales, Derek Walker, congratulated the council for bringing forward its proposal, adding that he’s called for the public sector to “use every lever possible to improve our food system”.

Executive director of public health for Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, Claire Beynon, said: “We are absolutely delighted that the Vale of Glamorgan Council is planning to restrict advertising across their assets of foods and drinks high in fat, sugar, and salt.

“We know that what surrounds us shapes us – the places where we live, work, and play make all the difference.

“Evidence shows that advertising on our streets influences what we buy and what we eat and particularly for children this can lead to strong brand awareness and preferences for high fat, sugar, and salt foods.

“Shifting the food environment by changing the advertising landscape will help to support and enable opportunities for good food and is a significant contribution to our local work through our Good Food and Movement Framework 2024-2030.”