Council prosecutes individual for unlawful felling of public tree

A county council has successfully prosecuted a resident, who pleaded guilty to criminal damage after unlawfully felling a council-owned tree near his property.

The Wyesham resident, prosecuted by Monmouthshire County Council, was ordered to pay £1,520.52 in compensation.

The tree, which had recently undergone a safety assessment and canopy raising by the Council’s Tree Team to improve access, was removed without permission. The unauthorised work was spotted by council staff, leading to an investigation and successful prosecution.

Benefits

Trees play a significant role in Monmouthshire’s urban environment, providing benefits to all residents and visitors including playing a crucial part in:

Combating climate change by absorbing carbon and reducing flood risk

Supporting Wildlife providing space for nature to thrive

Improving public health, including boosting immune systems

Enhancing the local economy, increasing property values and improving visitor experience in town centres

Despite these benefits, Monmouthshire has one of the lowest levels of urban tree cover in Wales. As such, the council is committed to protecting and retaining trees to ensure they continue to serve the whole community.

Monmouthshire County Council receives around 500 tree-related enquiries annually. Each one is investigated in line with the Council’s Tree Policy, which outlines how trees are managed and when pruning or removal may be necessary for safety, infrastructure protection, or access to public rights of way.

Pruning

Residents have limited rights to prune overhanging branches from council-owned trees; however, any action beyond this must follow proper procedures, and residents must also check if a tree has a protection order in place.

There are occasions when individuals take matters into their own hands, causing deliberate harm to trees. Where the Council can identify those responsible, it affirms it “will not hesitate to take legal action—as demonstrated in this case.”

Monmouthshire County Council urges all residents to respect the shared value of public trees. They are not just part of our landscape, they are part of our community’s health, wellbeing, and future.

For more information on how the Council manages trees and what to do if you have concerns, visit their site here.