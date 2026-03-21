Council reaffirms long-term commitment to active travel

Cardiff Council has reaffirmed its long-term commitment to expanding walking and cycling routes, setting out plans to make active travel a central part of how people move around the city.

The authority is preparing an updated Active Travel Network Map, which will show existing routes alongside proposals for new and improved links, ahead of a public consultation later this year.

A 12-week consultation, expected to run from May to June, will invite residents, businesses and community groups to comment on the plans and suggest improvements. Targeted engagement will also be carried out to ensure a broad range of views are represented.

The updated map is required under the Active Travel (Wales) Act and must be submitted to Welsh ministers by December 2026. It is intended to guide future investment and support a shift away from car use towards more sustainable travel options.

Dan De’Ath, cabinet member for strategic planning, transport and climate change, said: “The Council is committed to building a network for both cyclists and pedestrians, so that both walking and cycling becomes an attractive option to those who are able, instead of relying on travelling by car. The Active Travel Network Map supports the wider aims that we want to establish – to improve health and wellbeing, reduce congestion, cut air pollution further and make it easier for people to travel around Cardiff safely and sustainably.”

The revised map includes routes completed since 2021 that meet Welsh Government standards, as well as updated proposals for future schemes. Some previously planned routes have been removed where they have already been delivered, while others have been revised to align with current policies and development plans.

There is also a stronger focus on improving and connecting existing routes, following updated Welsh Government guidance aimed at streamlining delivery.

Scoring system

Proposals range from schemes expected within the next five years to longer-term projects spanning up to 15 years.

Once finalised, routes will be prioritised using a scoring system developed by Transport for Wales, which considers factors such as access to schools, public transport, health services and areas of higher deprivation.

The draft map was approved by cabinet members on March 19, allowing it to move forward to public consultation.