Council ‘recognises no suitable provision’ for transgender and non-binary people in most of its 60 public toilets

Dale Spridgeon Local Democracy Reporter

A Welsh council says it recognises that it has “no suitable provision” for transgender and non-binary people in most of its 60 public toilets.

There is a statutory requirement for local councils to prepare and consider an equality impact assessment – in accordance with the Equality Act 2010 – when preparing public toilet strategies.

It comes after a recent ruling by the Supreme Court that gender within the act means only biological sex.

In its local toilet strategy report, due to be discussed at Cyngor Gwynedd’s cabinet meeting, on Tuesday, October 14, it said: “We as a Council expect users to respect this ruling.

“That said, we recognise that we do not have suitable provision for trans-gender and non-binary people in the majority of our toilets.

“We hope that the Equality and Human Rights Commission’s guidance will provide us with further guidance on this.”

One option being considered by some organisations is the use of accessible toilets.

But the report said: “That is not possible in Gwynedd’s accessible toilets as they can only be opened with a ‘Radar’ key which is especially for disabled people.”

But the ruling had been “taken into account,” in the council’s equality assessment for its 2025 toilet strategy.

The council must also address community toilet needs and improve facility standards under its control as part of the Welsh Government’s adoption of the Public Health (Wales) Bill, May 2017.

Resources ‘dwindling’

The council said it had been able to maintain its 60 public loos thanks to its Community and Town Council Partnership scheme.

Town and community councils contribute towards public toilet running costs, with the amount raised in Gwynedd for 2025 being £261,600.

This helped to “ensure that the Council continues to meet needs despite the fact that the Council’s resources are dwindling,” the report said.

It added that the £261,600 had been “essential to meeting the annual or seasonal cost of running the toilets”.

The scheme allows the public to use facilities at approved local establishments during their opening hours. The facilities are free to use and come without any expectation to purchase goods or services at the sites.

Participating organisations are obliged to keep toilets safe, clean, accessible and properly supplied.

A maximum grant of £500 per year is available to organisations, the exact amount depends on the number of hours the toilet is available, with the full amount being for 37.5 hours a week.

The council currently has 41 properties taking part, with one more still awaiting assessment.

The service providers must display a sign provided by the Council on a window or door showing the public they are scheme members.

Funding

The council says it has also been successful in attracting funds from the Shared Prosperity Fund for toilet improvements.

Some £234,000 secured upgrades to toilets in Barmouth and Abersoch during 2025/26.

The department had also received a capital bid of £80,000 to upgrade payment doors in three of five toilets, where a fee of 20p is payable.

New machines enable users to pay contactless as well as with cash. The doors are in toilets at the Maes, Pwllheli.

There are also plans to install new doors in the Empire toilets, Caernarfon and at Dolgellau.

Work was also recently completed on Aberdyfi, Pwllheli and Criccieth toilets, following a grant of £140,000 through the Shared Prosperity Fund.

Although Gwynedd Council does not provide specialist “changing places” facilities – there is no statutory requirement – there are three sites including Ffestiniog and Snowdonia Railway Station in Caernarfon, the Pontio Centre in Bangor and Corris Craft Centre, which do.

The Council is considering “opportunities” to develop the facilities if a grant becomes available.

“Ideally ‘changing places’ facilities need to be located within a staffed premises such as libraries, community centres or museums to avoid concerns about vandalism,” the report stated.