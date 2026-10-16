Council refuses to provide transport for traumatised girl who was abducted

Martin Shipton

A local authority has refused to provide transport to take a 14-year-old girl to and from her place of education after the man who abducted her was released from prison and allowed to live near her home.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been traumatised since an incident in late 2025 when Paul Millington enticed her and another girl into his car as they walked to their homes in Bridgend.

The girl’s mother told Nation.Cymru: “The girls knew him superficially because he would talk to them when he saw them in the local Spar shop or walking in the street.

“One evening they were walking home when he stopped his car and offered them a lift. At first they were reluctant, but he was insistent and they got into his car.

“But instead of driving them home, he drove round Bridgend for about half an hour. Eventually he was stopped by the police for driving erratically and taken to the police station.

“The girls were given lifts home, but our daughter didn’t mention it because she thought she would get into trouble. When she got home, she just wanted to go to bed.

“At about 1am there was a knock at the door and it was some police officers, who wanted to talk to her. It turned out that he had broken the conditions of police bail that he was on as part of another investigation. A big knife had been found in his car.

“This was very scary. He was held in custody until April this year when he was sentenced to four months’ imprisonment for child abduction, with a restraining order on him so that he couldn’t contact our daughter.

“After being convicted, he was immediately released because of the time he had been in prison on remand.

“I think it is appalling that after what he did he was allowed to return home. Our daughter has been traumatised. He is still in the area and when he sees her he stares at her. It’s horrible.”

The girl and her parents were concerned about her walking to school and applied to Bridgend County Borough Council, asking it to use its discretionary powers to provide her with transport to her new place of education. They sought the help of Councillor Amanda Williams, who, with the mother’s permission, contacted Nation.Cymru.

‘Exceptional circumstances’

This week the council wrote to Cllr Williams, telling her that the request for discretionary transport had been turned down. The letter, from a senior manager at the council, states: “The local authority fully recognises that this was a distressing experience for [the girl] and her family and understands why it continues to be a source of concern. For that reason, the information provided was considered in detail as part of the assessment of whether there were exceptional circumstances that would justify the exercise of discretion outside the normal eligibility criteria.

“In reaching its decision, the local authority considered information from the relevant professionals involved with the family. Social services staff have assessed the circumstances and the associated risks, and this professional assessment was taken into account during the decision-making process. The local authority also notes that no incidents relating to this matter have been reported to the police since November 2025.

“Whilst the original incident was clearly concerning, the purpose of discretionary transport is to provide assistance in exceptional cases where there is evidence that a learner is unable to access education safely or reasonably without transport support. The local authority fully appreciates the family’s desire to ensure their daughter’s safety and understands why the previous incident continues to give rise to concern.

“However, school transport is not generally provided as a safeguarding measure to protect learners from individuals who may present a risk within the community. Where concerns exist regarding a potential perpetrator, these matters are ordinarily managed through safeguarding processes, involvement from the police and social services, and any protective measures deemed necessary by the relevant agencies.

“The local authority must also ensure that discretionary transport is applied consistently, fairly and in accordance with the evidence available in each case. Whilst the family’s concerns are acknowledged and have been carefully considered, the circumstances presented do not demonstrate sufficient grounds to depart from the normal transport arrangements that apply to the local authority exercising its discretion.

“Accordingly, the local authority is unable to award discretionary home-to-school transport at this time.”

At the time of writing, the girl’s parents had still not been notified directly of the decision.

The mother said: “I think this is totally shocking. I am grateful to Cllr Williams for helping us, but we should have been told about the decision before her.

“Also, there are no professionals who have been involved in the case, so I don’t understand what they are talking about. I think this is a terrible decision.”

Police report

Cllr Williams said: “I am very concerned about this situation and the council’s refusal to provide discretionary transport.

“The absence of a police report does not necessarily establish the absence of risk.

“The family has reported that the individual continues to watch the child, but when they contacted the police the first time they were left feeling that they were the nuisance, as they were told he has a right to live in his home. They therefore haven’t contacted them since, as the child has simply tried to avoid him by not going to school or outside in the holidays due to the fear of seeing him.

“The council hasn’t considered whether avoidance itself explains why there have been no further reported incidents.

“Has anyone established whether the individual is complying with the restraining order? It has also been suggested that he has been seen in the car with another child. There is a difference between an absence of reported criminal activity and a professional assessment that a child can safely undertake a particular journey.

“The council acknowledges that exceptional circumstances can justify discretionary transport, but then relies on the proposition that transport is not generally provided for safeguarding purposes.

“The question is not whether transport is generally provided in such circumstances; it is whether it is a reasonable and proportionate discretionary response to the exceptional circumstances of this particular child.

“Section 6 of the Learner Travel (Wales) Measure 2008 provides discretionary powers to make travel arrangements for learners.

“For me, as a corporate parent, it is my role to safeguard children. I am concerned with the response, and the family have not been contacted. The only update they have had regarding their application is me forwarding the reply to them. As a mum of a 14-year-old girl, I would not be content with the response either.”