Martin Shipton

Swansea Council has refused to release a crucial well-being assessment it carried out before approving the Skyline tourism development.

Skyline Swansea will create an accessible cable car “gondola” which rises from the city’s Copper Quarter to reach the summit of Kilvey Hill.

At the top of the hill, gravity-powered downhill karting ‘Luge’ rides will await, with a sky swing, walking and mountain biking trails, a children’s playground and places to eat and drink.

However, the scheme has been opposed on environmental grounds by some local residents.

The document that the council refuses to release, known as an Integrated Impact Assessment (IIA), is a legal requirement under Wales’s Well-being of Future Generations Act and is designed to show how public bodies considered the long-term environmental and community impact of their decisions.

Responding to an Environmental Information Regulations (EIR) enquiry, the council confirmed that the document exists but has withheld it, citing legislation that governs the exclusion of the press and public from council meetings — a legal regime that opponents of the development say has no bearing whatsoever on what must be disclosed under environmental information law.

An internal review challenge has been lodged asking the council to apply the correct law and release the assessment. The public has a right to know how the council assessed the environmental and community impact of this development before it approved it.

Dr Sue Lyle, founder of Protect Our Green Spaces Wales and a campaigner to Save Kilvey Woodland, said: “The council’s stated reason for withholding the document is that it was ‘exempt from publication by virtue of Paragraph 14 of Part 4 of Schedule 12A of the Local Government Act 1972.’

“Schedule 12A governs the exclusion of press and public from council committee meetings. It has no bearing on what must be disclosed under environmental information law. The council confirmed in its own response that my request was dealt with under the Environmental Information Regulations 2004 — a separate statutory regime with its own, narrower set of exemptions, none of which the council has properly applied.

“The internal review challenges the withholding on four grounds:

The council cited the wrong law entirely;

An IIA assesses well-being, environmental, equality and community impact — none of which is commercial information;

The public interest in disclosure is very high, particularly given documented environmental harm since construction began (reported to NRW on 23 October 2026);

Even if some parts of the IIA contained commercially sensitive information, the council is required by law to disclose the rest.”

Meanwhile, a silent vigil will be held outside Swansea Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, December 2, as three Kilvey Hill campaigners, aged 87, 74 and 71, appear for a plea hearing.

The three were arrested on Sunday, November 1, while peacefully protesting against tree felling on the White Rock roundabout and the bank above it, which was being cleared for the Skyline gondola/cable car. Two are charged with aggravated trespass and one with locking on to an object to cause serious disruption.

Supporters, including local people who have never protested before, will stand in silence outside the court to show solidarity and to say that the community has a right to be seen and heard.

Flooding

Following flooding on Kilvey Hill, local people say they tried every formal route before the protest:

A petition with more than 3,000 signatures;

A community survey of 245 people;

Numerous public events to show the importance of Kilvey Hill to local people;

Extensive social media explaining objections to the Skyline development;

Letters to councillors, their MS and the Welsh Government;

Protests outside the Guildhall to make councillors aware of their objections.

Dr Lyle said: “Despite all of this, the community says it was never properly consulted.

“Kilvey Community Woodland was planted to hold and heal soils poisoned by two centuries of copper, lead and silver smelting. Tree roots hold soil, slow water runoff, and reduce the speed at which water reaches drainage systems.

“Extensive tree felling by Skyline Enterprises disturbed those contaminated soils on steep slopes above the residential communities of Bonymaen, St Thomas, Port Tennant, Dan-y-graig and Pentrechwyth.

“Following Storm Austin on 22 October, by the 23rd the main drainage pond on the construction site was overwhelmed and a diesel pump discharged its waters into the community woodland. The drainage constructed by Skyline had failed. Silt moved down the woodland. Storm Boelo kept the rain coming.

“Every ditch, culvert, stream and footpath ran with silty, orange-brown water, which entered the River Tawe.

“Fearful of the public health implications of further tree felling, which would increase dangers of flooding at a time when extreme flooding is predicted by the Met Office, a protest was held at the White Rock roundabout which led to three being arrested.”

Standing up

Dr Lyle said: “These are people in their seventies and eighties standing up for a community who spent years writing letters, collecting signatures and filling in surveys. They tried every route they could.

“Swansea council has refused to release the well-being assessment it carried out before approving the Skyline development on Kilvey Hill. On December 2 we will stand in silence because the community deserves to be seen, and to be heard. Their well-being matters.”

A Swansea Council spokesperson said: “We are reviewing our decision, at Dr Lyle’s request. We will be in touch with Dr Lyle in due course.”