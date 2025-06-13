Council rejects calls to change hybrid working policy

Alec Doyle – Local democracy reporter

A council has refused to change its proposed hybrid working model – sticking to offering workers one day of home working per week despite staff overwhelmingly supporting a three-two split.

The decision to implement the new policy from September 1 this year was made at Wrexham Council’s Executive Board in May.

But the decision was called-in by members of the Customers, Performance, Resources and Governance Scrutiny Committee who felt their concerns, plus the views of staff who were consulted, were not fairly reflected.

The original consultation saw 90.7% of staff support the model that most of the council’s 1,589 hybrid workers currently work – three days in the office, two from home.

Negative impact

It was also noted that a significant number of employees used free-text boxes to call for a 50/50 average split for the working week.

A majority of respondents – 78.8% – said an increase in office time would negatively impact recruitment and retention of staff.

Staff also highlighted that flexible working arrangements had improved their health and wellbeing at work.

Presenting its findings to the Executive Board on Tuesday, Customers, Performance, Resources and Governance Scrutiny Committee chair Cllr Peter Howell said: “An extensive discussion took place at the scrutiny meeting on the matters outlined in the Call-In of Decision Notice.

“Significant impacts were noted as workforce retention and morale, equality and legal risks, recruitment and retention, operational infrastructure, environmental consequences and service delivery risks.

“Of national importance were the divergence from national public sector best practices in other Welsh councils, implications for Wrexham’s reputation as an employer, conflict with national equality and employment guidance, the autonomy of middle-management and the alignment with Welsh Government objectives.

“The controversy around the overwhelming staff opposition and the fact scrutiny had recommended office ratios be guidelines, not mandated were also noted.

“There was no evidence-based justification for the 4:1 model and it contradicted staff consultation data, benchmarking result and external research.”

Risks

Following the call-in the committee presented two options to the council – to reconsider the proposal after ‘recognising the policy justification is weak, conflicts with a number of existing strategic plans, undermines organisational culture, has numerous unidentified and unmitigated impact risks and is entirely un-costed’ or to go with its original decision.

Wrexham County Borough Council’s Executive Board rejected the chance to amend the hybrid working policy, sticking to its plan to implement a 4:1 model from September this year.

Lead member for Corporate and Customer Services Cllr Beverley Parry-Jones said all consultation feedback had been carefully considered.

“While responses indicated a preference for home working, this was balanced against operational requirements, service needs and organisational priorities.

“Our decision reflects a considered approach based on all factors. The consultation was however only focused on a small group and weighted towards existing home working staff.

“Most of our staff do not have the opportunity to work remotely.

“We acknowledge the concerns raised around staff retention and morale. While change can be challenging we believe a clear, consistent approach to workplace expectation helps provide clarity and support to all staff.

“We recognise that workspace availability is key to ensuring an effective return to office-based work. The senior leadership team will be tasked with ensuring all staff have access to suitable working environments.

“We remain committed to maintaining high standards of service delivery. Managers have been asked to continually review any potential risks arising from revised working practices.”

Sickness

Cllr Parry-Jones also said the board acknowledged the increased carbon impact that moving to a 4:1 working model would cause, suggesting that promoting car sharing and active travel routes would mitigate the effect.

She dismissed claims of any legal or equality issues posed by the council’s decision and said the board did not recognise sickness absence had improved over the last three years when hybrid working has been in place.

The most recent available data shows that between since 2021/22 and 2023/24 on average council employees have reduced sickness absence by one day per person.

“We reaffirm the decision made on the 13th of May 2025,” said Cllr Parry-Jones. “We appreciate the engagement of all parties in this process and remain committed to ensuring a supportive and effective working environment for all staff. We are also committed to review the policy after 12 months.”

The recommendation not to change the original decision was voted through by the Executive Board with council leader Cllr Mark Pritchard exercising his power as chair to prevent any further debate on the item.

