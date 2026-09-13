Council rejects claims illegal dump site has been licensed to operate

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

Claims that an illegal dump site has now been licensed have been rejected as false by the local council.

Land off Castle Road and Talwrn Road has been used for illegal waste disposal for weeks now, with the operators even ignoring a stop notice implemented by Natural Resources Wales.

But this week a post to a Coedpoeth community Facebook group claimed that – in response to a complaint made about the site – one resident had been told by North Wales Police that the operator has valid paperwork from Wrexham Council and NRW to licence the site for the disposal of building rubble – with instructions to grass it over once dumping was completed.

Now Wrexham Council has flatly rejected that suggestion – instead confirming that the use of the site for waste disposal remains unauthorised and legal notices remain in force.

“Natural Resources Wales has served a notice under Section 59 of the Environmental Protection Act to require the waste to be removed,” said a council spokesperson.

“All agencies are continuing to work together and in regular dialogue, and we are actively considering planning enforcement action of our own to complement the actions already taken by NRW.”

Cllr Anthony Wedlake, who represents Coedpoeth on the council, also confirmed the site still has no authorisation.

“I can confirm that the section 59 notice served by NRW for the Talwrn site is still in place and requires the removal of all dumped waste,” he said.

“I’m grateful to North Wales Police for confirming that there has been no change in the situation and the statement made by an officer yesterday was erroneous.

“Any planning application to the council must be determined by the council. However, in the meantime, a planning application has no impact on the NRW action which is still in place.”

North Wales Police have confirmed they are stepping up patrols in the area following the issues at this site and a second site on the other side of the village at Nant Lais, where both illegal waste dumping and an unauthorised travellers site popped up over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

“We can confirm that additional patrols are in place in the area,” said a spokesperson. “Anyone who wishes to make a report of a crime can do so by calling officers on 101, or via the North Wales Police Live chat on our website.

“In the event of an emergency, residents should still call 999.”

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