Council rejects recommendation to rethink catholic schools plan

Alec Doyle, local democracy reporter

Parents opposing plans for a Catholic super-school say they are alarmed at the decision by senior councillors to proceed with the scheme, following a recommendation to reconsider the project.

On Tuesday Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet voted to ignore a recommendation put forward by the Education, Youth and Culture Overview and Scrutiny Committee to pause the process and reconsider the proposal to close four Catholic schools.

Under the plans the council, with 85% finding from Welsh Government, would build a replacement 3-18 catholic super-school in Flint

The committee recognised the weight of public opinion, with 95% of consultation respondents opposed to the plan. When the item came to Cabinet however, members elected instead to continue with the next statutory phase of the process – a formal 28-day objection period.

Closure

The schools threatened with closure are St David’s Catholic Primary School in Mold, St Anthony’s in Saltney and St Mary’s in Flint plus St Richard Gwyn High School.

The Diocese of Wrexham will not contribute to the proposed £55 million replacement school in Flint, with 85% of funding coming from the Welsh Government and 15% from Flintshire County Council.

The objection period is the final opportunity for those who oppose or support the scheme to submit their views for consideration. That feedback will then be submitted to full council for a final decision – due to be made in January. A start date for the objection period has not yet been announced.

Parents at the affected schools remain unconvinced their views will be listened to after the overwhelming evidence from the public consultation against the proposals had no impact on the Cabinet.

‘Deep alarm’

“We want to express our unequivocal objection and deep alarm at Flintshire County Council Cabinet’s decision to proceed with the next phase of what can only be described as a deeply flawed, undemocratic, and negligent proposal,” said St David’s Action Group in a statement following the Cabinet meeting.

“It is profoundly disturbing that none of the major concerns raised during the consultation have been properly addressed nor, in many cases, even acknowledged.

“Cabinet has shown a blatant disregard for public opinion, specialist input and basic legal and procedural standards.

“We also question the very purpose and function of the scrutiny committee. Its recommendations and serious concerns have been entirely ignored, leaving parents and the wider public asking ‘what is the point of the committee’ if its input is treated with such contempt?

“Furthermore if public consultation is disregarded when it doesn’t suit a predetermined outcome, then what is the point of pretending to consult at all?

“We strongly object to the proposed transport arrangements, which would see children ages four-seven years-old subjected to bus journeys of 45 minutes or more – particularly those living in villages around Mold – and sharing transport with students up to the age of 18.

“This is an entirely inappropriate and unsafe arrangement that raises serious safeguarding concerns.

“The treatment of children with Additional Learning Needs (ALN) under this plan is not only negligent—it is discriminatory and harmful. The report contains no data on affected ALN pupils, no transition plan for protecting Education, Health, and Care plans (ECHPs), no consultation evidence from ALN families and no assessment of travel burdens on vulnerable pupils.

“Worse still, some ALN pupils at St David’s were moved from larger schools because they were failing there—yet now face being sent back into an even bigger environment with no support plan in place.

“Parents who raised concerns were told to ‘put it in the consultation’ – only for that consultation to be ignored entirely. The message to these families from the council is clear – you do not matter.

“We will not allow our children to be treated as data points in a flawed spreadsheet. We expect and demand better.”

Anger

Parents of pupils at St Anthony’s in Saltney also expressed anger at the decision.

“It was evident watching the cabinet meeting that the cabinet members were eager to push on with proposal,” said Clare Smith, whose children both attend St Anthony’s.

“It seems the scrutiny committee meeting was a waste of everyone’s time.”

Another parent, Kerry Hunt shared her dismay.

“The scrutiny committee had grave concerns yet cabinet completely ignored them,” she said. “This to me is now a huge red flag. A scrutiny committee being ignored? Does that not speak volumes over the whole cabinet?

“Do the people of Flintshire want the Diocese to receive £55 million school as a freebie that won’t benefit the children of more rural communities and that will inevitably lead to higher taxes for everyone?

Mum Coeur Rennoldson claimed closing the schools and moving them without funding travel for non-catholic children – as per Flintshire County Council’s current policy – was discriminatory.

“How is it that council services are being reduced and council tax is being increased yet there is still £55 million available for a school nobody wants?

“It is discriminatory to build a school 14 miles away and only provide transport to said school for Catholic pupils.”

Challenge

Long-time supporter of the parents’ campaign, Senedd Member for North Wales Sam Rowlands, called on opposition councillors to keep fighting for parents.

“I will be writing to all backbench Flintshire councillors urging them to challenge the decision,” he said.

“They have the power to call for the decision to be paused to be reviewed and debated or voted on again.

“I am very surprised that the Cabinet refused to listen to a recommendation from their fellow councillors and take into account public opinion on this.

“I was extremely disappointed this unpopular proposal actually went as far as a consultation given the huge tide of concern from parents, governors, teachers and local councillors. For the Cabinet to just ignore the public’s views is outrageous.

“It really is vitally important that people’s views are taken into account on such an important issue and I will continue to do everything I can to get this plan scrapped.”

Flintshire County Council was approached for a comment.