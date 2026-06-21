Council relaunches controversial school closure consultations

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

Two controversial school closure consultations have been reopened by a county council.

A fresh statutory consultation into plans to close Saltney Ferry Community Primary School and merge it with Saltney Wood Memorial Primary School is now live and open for comments on Flintshire County Council’s website.

A separate statutory consultation into a joint plan by Flintshire County Council and the Diocese of Wrexham to close three Catholic Primary schools – St Anthony’s in Saltney, St David’s in Mold and St Mary’s in Flint plus St Richard Gwyn High School – and replace them with a £55 million 3-18 Catholic super-school has also been relaunched.

Both consultations – which faced significant opposition from parents and communities impacted by the plans – were put on hold in March after a legal challenge against the Catholic schools proposal meant Flintshire County Council was unable to make a final decision within its legally allotted time.

Now both schemes have been relaunched with no material changes for the public to make their views known.

Councillor Mared Eastwood, Cabinet Member for Education, Welsh Language, Culture and Leisure, said: “These proposals have been developed in response to changing pupil numbers and the need to make the most effective use of resources, while ensuring pupils continue to have access to high-quality learning environments and opportunities.

“Although the earlier process was subject to a legal challenge, the proposals themselves have not changed.

“It is important that all those with an interest in the future of the affected schools have the opportunity to share their views, and I would encourage everyone to take part in the consultation.”

Both consultations are open until July 29 and can be found on Flintshire Council’s Schools Modernisation programme page at www.flintshire.gov.uk/en/Resident/Schools/School-Modernisation-Related.

Last week Flintshire Liberal Democrats called for Flintshire Council to pause the Catholic Schools consultation after questions were raised about the accuracy of evidence presented by the Diocese of Wrexham to members of the council’s Education, Youth and Culture Overview and Scrutiny Committee.

Members were told a letter written by Governors of St Anthony’s expressing they do not support the plans was being ‘recalled’ to correct inaccuracies by Director of Education for the Diocese Wendy White. That statement was later disputed.

“The vote to restart the consultation was evenly divided,” said Lib Dem group leader Cllr Andrew Parkhurst. “The decision was carried only on the Chair’s casting vote.

“In those circumstances, it is impossible to dismiss concerns about the accuracy of information presented to members. The Cabinet should pause the start of the consultation, clarify the facts, provide the Cabinet Member’s written answer then decide how to proceed.’

Fellow Lib Dem Cllr Fran Lister herself a teacher added: “No-one should underestimate how unsettling this process is for children, parents, and

staff.

“This consultation has already cost Flintshire taxpayers once because the original process had to be abandoned following a legal challenge.

“Every pound spent re-running consultations, responding to legal challenges, and correcting repeated procedural mistakes is a pound that cannot be spent in our classrooms supporting our children and young people.”

Cllr David Coggins Cogan added: “People will understandably ask whether this is a genuine consultation or just a process being driven towards a predetermined outcome.”

David Whittaker, one of the organisers of the Saltney Ferry Parents and Community Campaign opposing Saltney Ferry School’s closure, recently met Conservative Senedd Member for Fflint Wrecsam Sam Rowlands to discuss their concerns.

“It was an extremely positive meeting,” he said, “We are not opposed to investment in education, but we believe there remain serious unanswered questions about the wider impact these proposals could have on local families and the Saltney Ferry Community.

“Mr Rowlands said he would raise our concerns with the Welsh Government’s Education Minister.”