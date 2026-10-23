Council responds to fears of attack on proposed Welsh nuclear power station

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

The interests of Ynys Môn will be “fully represented and robustly advocated,” a council chief has pledged after campaigners raised fears over Russia or Iran targeting the proposed site of a new nuclear plant.

Anti-nuclear protesters fear that Anglesey could be a target if the UK’s first small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear power station is built on the former Wylfa power station site.

The site was selected for development by the UK Government in April. The nuclear project is being led by Great British Energy – Nuclear (GBE-N) and Rolls-Royce SMR, in a £2.5 billion partnership.

The island group People Against Wylfa B (PAWB) have also expressed their concerns that the island’s RAF Air Base at Valley could also make the island a target.

They also feel there would be “no safe evacuation” in the event of an emergency, even if a third bridge was built, over the Menai Strait.

The group raised their concerns in an open letter to the Secretary of State for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) Miatta Fahnbulleh, MP.

In their letter they had stated: “Increasing threats of war mean that we will be targets for attack. Russia and Iran have both threatened us due to our interventions in Ukraine and the use of British bases for the bombing of Iran. Nuclear power stations are now regular targets for attack.

“How are we to be protected? How are we to get off the island in the event of an attack or nuclear accident?

“There are two bridges connecting us to the mainland, and even if there were three, there would be no safe evacuation possible, without the danger of accidents.

“RAF Valley is also on the island, making us a further target.”

DESNZ had replied that the “highest standards” of safety and security surrounded the UK’s nuclear sites.

Whilst GBN-E “recognised that the people of Ynys Môn had questions about the plans and looked forward to discussing them openly and constructively”.

Now, Anglesey Council’s chief executive Dylan J. Williams has pledged to “engage constructively” with relevant organisations.

Mr Williams said: “We recognise the concerns raised by PAWB and respect the right of individuals and organisations to express their views on major energy developments.

“Matters relating to nuclear safety, security, emergency planning and national energy policy are the responsibility of the UK Government and the relevant regulators.

“As a county council, we will continue to engage constructively with governments, regulators, developers, local communities and other stakeholders to ensure that the interests of Ynys Môn are fully represented and robustly advocated.

“The council will also continue to fulfil its statutory responsibilities in full and play an active role in all relevant planning, consenting and consultation processes.

“Any future proposals at Wylfa would be subject to rigorous assessment through the appropriate statutory processes, including consideration of safety, environmental, infrastructure and community impacts.”

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