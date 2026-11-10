Council reveals drop in rough sleeping as outreach work continues

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

A dedicated team is working in a south Wales borough where it has been estimated as many as 19 people have been sleeping rough.

Support staff from homeless charity The Wallich work with those sleeping on the streets in Torfaen, though numbers can vary significantly councillors have been told.

Reform UK councillor David Thomas said at the end of June this year Welsh Government figures estimated the borough’s number of rough sleepers at 19, which he said was “one of the highest reported figures in Wales”.

The Llantarnam councillor welcomed Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s commitment to ensure anyone sleeping rough in England is offered a route off the streets or wider support by Christmas and asked what Torfaen council’s plans are.

He asked: “Can the executive member explain what action this Labour administration is taking to tackle rough sleeping in Torfaen, and whether the council will match the Prime Minister’s ambition by committing to offer every person sleeping rough in our borough a route into safe accommodation or appropriate support by Christmas?”

David Daniels, the council’s Labour cabinet or executive member responsible for housing, said he welcomed a focus on homelessness and said it “recognised the scale of the ambition set by the Prime Minister”.

The Pontnewydd member said it was important to recognise the complexity of homelessness which mental health, substance misuse and relationship break down can all contribute to and said: “Homelessness is not simply a housing issues and requires support from health, housing, probation and other services.”

Figures can also fluctuate said Cllr Daniels who said the average number of rough sleepers at the end of quarter two of the year, which is September, was 12 and while he said “any rough sleeper is one too many that is 14 per cent down on the previous year”.

At the end of October the figure stood at three, said Cllr Daniels who said all are “engaged” with the outreach service provide by the Wallich “with a view to get them indoors as soon as possible”.

He also described rough sleeping as “transient” and said the service will also see people in Torfaen without a “local connection” and staff will seek to put them in contact with the local authority with a duty towards them.

Cllr Daniels said he was also concerned at suggestions the housing support grant paid by the Welsh Government to councils for support services could be reduced, and said the Welsh Local Government Association has contacted the Plaid Cymru government in Cardiff.