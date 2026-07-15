Council reveals poignant name of new Welsh school

Nation Cymru staff

The name of the new Welsh-medium all-age school being established in mid Wales has been announced following a community-wide engagement process led by the school’s Temporary Governing Body.

Powys County Council agreed in February 2026 to establish a new Welsh-medium all-age school in Builth Wells from September 2027 as part of transformation proposals affecting Ysgol Calon Cymru and Builth Wells C. P. School.

The process of identifying a proposed name invited suggestions from local residents, parents, staff and pupils. A total of 118 suggestions were received, representing 80 different names.

Following consideration of all submissions, a shortlist of six names was drawn up and shared with pupils in the Welsh-medium streams at Ysgol Calon Cymru and Builth C. P. School.

Their feedback helped inform the Temporary Governing Body’s decision.

At its meeting on 2 July 2026, the Temporary Governing Body agreed to propose the name Ysgol Bro Epynt for the new Welsh-medium school.

The new name will be subject to a delegated decision by the Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, Councillor James Gibson-Watt, who said: “The selection of a proposed name is an important milestone in the development of the new school and I would like to thank everyone who took the time to submit suggestions and share their views throughout the process.

“The response demonstrated the strong support that exists for Welsh-medium education in the area. Ysgol Bro Epynt is a name that reflects the school’s connection to its local community and heritage, and I look forward to seeing the project continue to progress towards its planned opening in 2027.”

Councillor Gareth Jones, Chair of the Temporary Governing Body, said: “We were delighted to receive so many thoughtful suggestions from across the community, including from our learners. It was important that pupils had the opportunity to play a part in shaping this decision.”

“The proposed name, Ysgol Bro Epynt, has strong local connections and reflects the geographical area the school will serve. The Temporary Governing Body looks forward to continuing its work to establish a school that will provide excellent Welsh-medium education for future generations of pupils in north Brecknockshire and Radnorshire.”

Recruitment of the school’s first headteacher is currently underway as preparations continue for the opening of the new school in September 2027.

Epynt

Whilst reflecting the geographical area, commenters online couldn’t help but note the poignancy in the decision to use ‘Epynt’ in the school’s name.

The Epynt clearances will revisit one of the most significant forced displacements of a Welsh-speaking community in modern Welsh history.

At the time of the clearances, northern Breconshire was a predominantly Welsh-speaking area.

Organisers say the loss of Epynt represented not only the removal of people from their homes but also the dispersal of a community whose traditions, place names and local knowledge had developed over generations.

On 30 June 1940, the War Office requisitioned land on Mynydd Epynt in Breconshire for military training, resulting in the removal of 220 farmers, shepherds and their families from 52 farms and smallholdings.

One local resident shared: “Local families and pupils suggested Ysgol Bro Epynt because it represents the entire community it serves, rather than just one town. It’s lovely that the local heritage and landscape is being reflected in the name.”

Another added: “Diolch to the governors for taking on this important role and shaping a better bilingual education offer for our children. My children thrived in the excellent dual stream primary and we now need a secondary school to match.”