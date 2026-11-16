Council reveals reasons behind widespread bin collection problems

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

It has been revealed that a spate of missed bin collections this summer was due in part to concerns about the health of bin crews.

Streetscene Service Manager Chris Goddard told Flintshire County Council’s Environment and Economy Overview and Scrutiny Committee that the heatwave became so serious at one stage it posed a risk to life and the service had to make sure everyone ‘got home safely’.

It was one of a ‘perfect storm’ of challenges that hit Flintshire County Council’s household waste collection services in the summer and caused a period of widespread repeated missed collections across the county.

Despite this the authority remains on target to hit the Welsh Government’s national 70% waste recycling target this year.

The authority reduced the amount of waste it sent to landfill or Parc Adfer by 6,467.49 tonnes between 2024/25 and 25/26 and that improvement has continued this year despite problems this summer.

“We had maybe five or six operational challenges that all came at the same time in a perfect storm this summer,” said Mr Goddard. “Unfortunately, the heatwave was one of them and it was a contributing factor. We do have to prioritise staff safety above all else.

“My number one job every day is to make sure that everybody goes home safely and we take that really seriously within Streetscene. We do have to make some difficult decisions but ultimately if there is a a fatality in the workplace because of a decision I’ve made, that’s something that I would have to live with – and probably defend.

“That was only one of several contributing factors. One of the main ones the operational changes we made so that we could get more work done more quickly.

“That level of change is naturally going to cause a few bumps in the road, particularly with staff being asked to do a little bit more. There were some staffing issues during that period too.”

Improvements

Councillors lined up to praise Flintshire residents however for largely embracing three-weekly residual waste collections and ensuring that the authority remained on-target to hit its statutory recycling rate.

“Well done to the residents,” said Saltney Cllr Richard Lloyd. “Three-weekly was very controversial at the time it came in.

“It’s quite clear to see now that the three-weekly black bin collection has been a good new factor. Recycling has improved at the kerbside.”

Mold Cllr Chris Bithell echoed his sentiments. He said: “It shows the three-week collection decision was the right decision to make at the time despite the controversy and despite the continued opposition from certain quarters on this authority,” he said. “It was the rightly decision and the proof is there in the figures.”

But he challenged the remaining infraction fine hanging over Flintshire Council for missing its target in 2024/25.

Welsh Government has imposed a £1,022,386 fine on Flintshire for not recycling enough that year – a charge Cllr Bithell thought had been lifted.

“I thought we’d been excused,” he said. “On what basis that will be enforced. I know that we achieved 65.5% – that’s pretty near the 70%.

“Will that suffice for Welsh Government that we sort of within spitting distance of the target that’s been laid out?”

Under consideration

Chief Officer for Streetscene Katie Wilby explained that the fine remained under consideration – but revealed that narrowly missing its 2025/26 target meant Flintshire could expect an additional fine down the road.

“We met with the Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change in September to present our case and try and demonstrate all the efforts and all the measures and interventions we’ve put in place to avoid those infraction fines,” she said.

“We’re still waiting to find out whether they will impose it for that financial year 24/25.

“They’re still keeping us under review – we have six monthly meetings with them. They’ve reduced the frequency because originally they were every three months so I’m taking that as a positive, but we’re still under review.

“There is a small amount as well potentially for the last financial year – 25-26- because we achieved 69.55%.

“That 0.45% equates to about £65,000-worth of infraction fines. But I’m confident. Our efforts have substantially increased the recycling rates. I think the figures speak for themselves, they’ve massively reduced what we send for incineration.”