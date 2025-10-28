Council review could create new local authority following referendum

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

A referendum could be held in a major Valleys town to ask residents if they want to see a town council set up there

At a Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council meeting on Thursday, October 23, councillors received a report “seeking approval” to carry out a whole authority town and community council review, which could lead to a referendum in Ebbw Vale.

Within Blaenau Gwent there are four town and community councils: Abertillery and Llanhilleth community council, Brynmawr Town Council, Nantyglo and Blaina Town Council and Tredegar Town Council.

But Ebbw Vale, the largest town in the county borough and where Blaenau Gwent has its administrative headquarters, has not had a town or community council covering it for more than 50 years. ‘Good practice’

Council Leader, Cllr Steve Thomas (Labour – Tredegar) who presented the report said: “It’s good practice to have one every 10 years. Our last full review was back in 2011 so it’s overdue.”

Cllr Jonathan Millard (non-aligned Independent – Ebbw Vale South) said: “I welcome this report.

“I have fought for a town council in Ebbw Vale for a long period of time and I think this is a first step for us to achieve that.”

He asked if there was enough time to establish a town council in Ebbw Vale ahead of the next local elections, which are due to take place in May 2027.

Head of Legal and Corporate Compliance Andrea Jones explained: “There is a process which involves a referendum of sorts, we are cautiously optimistic that there will be enough time.”

Cllr George Humphreys (non-aligned Independent – Cwm) stressed villagers in Cwm would have “no interest” in being part of an Ebbw Vale town or community council.

Cllr Lee Parsons (Independent group – Llanhilleth) asked: “Would now be the time to ask the residents of other towns if they need or require a town or community council?

“With a town council comes higher Council Tax, as the people of Abertillery and Llanhilleth have found out in the past few years.

“Their Council Tax rose considerably after the precept was set by Abertillery and Llanhilleth Town Council.”

He believed that Ebbw Vale residents should “bear this in mind” when they vote for the town council. Dissolution

Ms Jones said: “There’s a separate process for the dissolution of a town or community council which exists already – it’s up to individuals who are interested in that to come forward.”

Councillors agreed to go ahead with the review

Back in 2022, Abertillery and Llanhilleth had increased their Council Tax precepts by 52 per cent when Blaenau Gwent councillors had voted to freeze it.

The precept is added to Council Tax bills along with a levy from the police.

At the time Abertillery and Llanhilleth council explained the massive hike was needed to pay for youth projects and work on Abertillery war memorial.

Ebbw Vale Urban District Council was abolished in 1974 under a local government reorganisation that created Gwent County Council and Blaenau Gwent as a second-tier district council.

Gwent council was abolished in 1996 with Blaenau Gwent elevated to principal authority status in a further re-jig of councils in Wales.