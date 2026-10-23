Council rubber-stamps scaled-back dog restrictions on popular beach

Richard Evans Local Democracy Reporter

A Welsh council has unanimously backed a scaled-down dog ban on a “limited area” of a popular north Wales beach – following widespread public opposition.

At a meeting at Conwy County Council’s Coed Pella HQ in Colwyn Bay today (Tuesday), the cabinet voted to back the Dog Control Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO).

Plans to ban dogs from some public spaces were scaled down, following a meeting last week when a committee proposed a seasonal window at Rhos on Sea beach be moved from April 1 – September 30 to May 1 – September 30.

The vote followed a public outcry after much more stringent controls were initially proposed, with a permanent year-round ban on the Cayley Promenade beach sparking heavy opposition and 65% of respondents in a public consultation opposed the move.

The changes now mean:

• Cayley Promenade Beach, Rhos on Sea: A seasonal dog exclusion zone will run from May 1 to September 30, revised from a proposed year-round ban following public feedback. The proposal relates to the “limited area of the new beach”.

• The Oval and Maesdu Road Recreation Ground in Llandudno: Specific “areas” are designated as off-lead dog exercise areas, removing them from the “dogs on leads” restriction.

• Betws-yn-Rhos Sports and Recreation Ground: Restrictions are upgraded from “dogs on leads” to a year-round, full dog exclusion zone to protect recreational facilities.

• County-Wide Requirements: Mandatory rules remain in place to clean up dog waste immediately, carry waste bags, put dogs on a lead if directed by an officer, and keep dogs out of children’s play areas, school grounds, and specified sports pitches.

The decision follows a public consultation held between August 14 and September 11, 2026, which drew thousands of responses.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Mike Priestley said: “What really took me aback was that the very first question in this consultation was about picking up after your dog has made a mess.

“And I just can’t understand why 883 people or respondents said that no, I can leave the mess. Why should I pick up after the dog?” he said.

“So I wanted to highlight that because it is really quite a big number. Isn’t it always the minority that gives the majority a bad name?

“I have got Honey the dog back at home, and she’ll be coming out with me later on. And yes, I’ll be carrying bags, so if anyone stops me to say, ‘Have you got the means to pick up if the dog makes a mess?’ Yes, I have.”

He added: “Of course, being the cabinet member for the environment, I do get the calls about dog mess and sometimes, sad as it is, I get sent photos. And sometimes there is dog mess right next to the dog bin, and I can’t get my head around that either.”

Breaching the PSPO can lead to a Fixed Penalty Notice of £100, or a fine of up to £1,000 upon prosecution.

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