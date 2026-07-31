Council rubberstamps councillor pay rise

Richard Evans Local Democracy Reporter

A pay rise for councillors was rubberstamped by a Welsh County Council committee this week.

Members of the authority’s democratic services committee met for July’s meeting at Conwy Council’s Coed Pella HQ to debate councillors’ salaries.

The rise – which included another £4,298 for the leader, another £3,008 for the deputy leader, and an extra £2,579 for cabinet members – was “noted” as the council has no power to set the external rates of pay for most roles.

The council did choose to vote in favour of a pay rise for its committee chairs and civic head, which it does have the power to agree on.

The pay increase means the leader is now paid £71,025 and the deputy leader £49,717.

The leader earned £49,974 in 2020/21 whilst the deputy was paid £35,320.

The Democracy and Boundary Commission Cymru (DBCC) has now taken over responsibility for determining pay, expenses, and benefits for local council members across Wales – a role previously managed by the Independent Remuneration Panel for Wales.

Conwy County Council has no power to alter, delay, or negotiate the payment amounts set out by the DBCC.

The council, though, is legally required to publish an annual Schedule of Member Remuneration, detailing basic salaries and co-opted member allowances, showing exact amounts paid to individual members.

But the authority can decide whether to pay committee chairs extra for their role.

At a democratic services committee, councillors unanimously voted in favour of maintaining the current status quo and paying council chairs – including the pay increase.

The vote means council chairs – which includes the chairs of the four scrutiny committees, the planning and licensing committees, the democratic services committee, and the chair of the council (civic head) – will all continue to receive

remuneration for the roles.

As previously, the vice chair of the council won’t receive pay for the role.

The pay increases are as follows:

• Basic Salary (payable to all elected members) – increases from £19,771 to £21,044

• Leader – increases from £66,727 to £71,025

• Deputy Leader – increases from £46,709 to £49,717

• Executive (cabinet) Members – increases from £40,036 to £42,615

• Committee Chairs – increases from £29,657 to £31,567

• Civic Head (chair of the council) – increases from £29,657 to £31,567

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Charlie McCoubrey said: “Previously, the total money paid towards councillors was, from memory, 0.56% of the council’s total budget, and I think that is quite a useful thing to give some context to the actual figure we are talking about.”

Cllr Paul Luckock proposed councillors backed the report, this was seconded by Cllr Harry Saville, and the vote was unanimous.

Cllr Nigel Smith declared an interest, as his son, fellow Kinmel Bay councillor Michael Smith, currently chairs the economy and place overview and scrutiny committee.

Cllr Nigel Smith was told he could still take part in the vote, but he chose not to.

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