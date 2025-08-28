Council rubbishes rumours that illegal immigrants will be housed in former care home

Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter

A Welsh council has confirmed that a former care home will not be used to house illegal immigrants after false rumours surfaced on social media.

In a statement Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) Council responded to what it called a false rumour relating to the Cae Glas care home in Hawthorn.

The council said there had been half a dozen untrue posts in recent weeks and urged people to stop spreading misinformation.

But the council did confirm that there has been interest in renovating the building into a nursing care facility.

Public opposition

In January, the council’s cabinet decided to close the care home in a move that saved the council £1.1m, despite public opposition.

The rationale given for the closure was that it had not reached full capacity for some time and was not financially sustainable

The statement on the false rumour circulating online said: “The council is aware of yet another false rumour around the future of a building on social media, this time concerning the former Cae Glas nursing home in Hawthorn.

“Like the other half a dozen untrue posts over recent weeks, there is once again absolutely no truth in this rumour – and we can categorically confirm that the building will not be used for housing illegal immigrants.

“The council would urge those deliberately spreading misinformation to cease to do so immediately.

“We would also encourage all residents who have any concerns about the future use of this, or any other building, to seek clarification from reliable sources, such as the council or your local elected representatives.

“It can be confirmed, however, that there has been interest in renovating and converting the building into a nursing care facility, and the council will be exploring these options in due course.”

