Council-run dogs home wins top RSPCA awards for animal welfare

Nation.Cymru staff

A council-run dogs home has received two of the highest awards available under an RSPCA scheme recognising animal welfare standards.

Cardiff Dogs Home received a Platinum Award for Stray Dog Services and a Gold Award for Kennelling in the RSPCA PawPrints Awards 2026.

The annual awards recognise local authorities and other public bodies for their work involving animals, including the care and management of stray dogs.

Platinum status for stray dog services is awarded to organisations which have achieved the scheme’s Gold standard consistently over a number of years.

Cardiff Dogs Home has received a PawPrints award every year since the RSPCA launched the scheme in 2008.

Cllr Ed Stubbs, Cardiff Council’s Cabinet Member with responsibility for the dogs home, said: “We are committed to providing the highest standards of care for every dog that comes through the doors of Cardiff Dogs Home, and it is great to see that commitment recognised at a national level once again.

“These awards are a credit to everyone involved with Cardiff Dogs Home and reflect the dedication, professionalism and compassion shown every day by our staff, volunteers and partner charity, The Rescue Hotel.”

Lee Gingell, RSPCA Public Affairs Manager for Local Government, said: “Local public services have an important role in protecting animals and supporting the people who care for them.

“Congratulations to Cardiff Dogs Home on achieving a Gold Award in Kennelling and a Platinum Award in Stray Dog Services.

“PawPrints celebrates this work and shares effective practice to help protect, promote and improve animal welfare, and create a better world for every kind.”

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