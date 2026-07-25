Council saved more than £13.5m over last year, new figures show

Dewi Williams

A Welsh council has reported significant improvements across key services, delivering savings of more than £13.5 million over the last year.

Caerphilly County Borough Council has reported major progress across customer service, workforce productivity and financial performance as part of its latest Organisational Performance Assessment and “Doing the Basics Well” end of year review for 2025/26.

The reports were recently presented to Cabinet, where improvement in customer service performance was evident. The proportion of customer enquiries resolved at the first point of contact increased from 38.8% to 76.1%, while average telephone waiting times remained at or below two minutes.

The Council also reported a reduction in staff sickness absence levels, resulting in the equivalent of more than 12,000 additional working days of productivity compared with the previous year.

Alongside these improvements, the Council’s transformation programme, which identifies improvements and efficiencies by reviewing the way the council delivers its services, has delivered savings of more than £13.5 million.

The transformation savings proposals and target for the next year 2026/27 include another £9 million in savings, and the programme is expected to deliver up to £30.2 million in savings by 2028/29.

‘Progress’

Cllr Eluned Stenner, Cabinet Member for Finance & Performance said: “These results show the positive impact of our focus on doing the basics well and delivering the services that matter most to residents.

“From significant improvements in customer service to strong financial management and workforce performance, the Council is making good progress while continuing to invest in our communities and plan for the future.”

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