Council says £110m school project is on track

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

Cardiff Council insists its multimillion-pound school campus project is still on schedule and within budget after revealing it would apply for a “contingency fund”.

The prospect of the Fairwater Community Campus project finishing in time for the 2026-27 academic year looked to be hanging in the balance after building firm ISG Construction collapsed in 2024.

However, the council eventually managed to move the construction contracts over to a new company, Borley Engineering Services Ltd, to keep the scheme on track.

Milestone

Cardiff Council recently celebrated a “significant milestone” for the project, which will bring together three schools on one site, after the health and wellbeing block was completed.

When asked about the current cost of the project, Cardiff Council said it is “operating within the existing budget”.

Council cabinet members will be asked next week to approve a proposal to continue with the current contractual arrangements in order to minimise disruption.

Cabinet members will also be asked to approve an uplifted budget for “project risk allowance”.

A draft cabinet report on the matter published ahead of a scrutiny committee meeting on Tuesday, September 9, states: “No additional financial resource will be made available to fund the uplifted budget and the increase cost will need to be managed within existing resource.

“In order to ensure the overall programme and future schemes remain affordable whilst meeting a range of priorities within the existing and future estate, a robust cost management identifying cost mitigations will be required for the duration of the scheme.”

Within budget

Further explaining the situation, a Cardiff Council spokesperson said the overall second phase of the council’s involvement in the Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme – the Welsh Government’s initiative to invest in and refurbish school and college buildings – represents an investment of £299m.

The spokesperson added: “Within this, the Fairwater Community Campus is a major component, with the new build contract being circa £110m.

“Despite challenges, the project is operating within the existing budget.

“As with all major developments, risk can arise and the council is currently applying for a contingency fund, which may not be required.

“This contingency would be drawn from the overall programme funding and it has been agreed that any variations will be considered by Welsh Government if issues arise.”

Further information about the proposed budget uplift and how much it would be is in a confidential report.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) asked why the proposed budget uplift was made confidential.

In response, a council spokesperson said: “As the contract for Fairwater Community Campus is still live, this information is commercially sensitive.

“Releasing further financial details at this stage would not be in the council’s interest and could be detrimental to both this project and future school investment.

“The council will release the final figure after the project’s completion.”

ALN places

Fairwater Community Campus will see Cantonian High, Riverbank Special School and Woodlands High School brought together on one site.

As well as expanding the number of additional learning needs (ALN) places across the city, the scheme plans to deliver a modern learning environment, sports facilities and community spaces.

The new health and wellbeing building on site has been named Copa, which is the Welsh word for summit. It features an activity studio, gym and outdoor sports pitches.

The council said the facilities have already been used by pupils since the start of the new school term.

Once the rest of the project is completed, they will be open to community groups in the evenings.