Council says health board still owes nearly £400,000 in unpaid care costs

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

A county council says it is still owed a debt of nearly £400,000 from a health board in social care costs.

An email sent to the Local Democracy Reporting Service has revealed Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board had owed more than £1.6m in unpaid invoices for patient care.

Many of the costs related to “recharges” for “joint clients”, healthcare equipment, vaccination room hire, and a “national exercise referral scheme”.

Another cost was listed as the “hire” of Venue Cymru, with the sum totalling at £1,628,193.89.

But a spokeswoman for Conwy County Council said the figure of the debt had been reduced in February – just weeks after January’s council meeting.

She said: “Conwy County Borough Council can confirm that at the time of the initial enquiry (4 February 2026), £1,628,194 was outstanding from Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board in respect of unpaid invoices, the majority of which related to jointly funded care arrangements.

“The council continues to work with the Health Board to secure timely settlement of all outstanding balances, with the current level of debt reduced to £393,393 as at 22 May 2026.”

Earlier this year, Cllr Paul Luckock said Conwy County Council staff were involved in “almost hand-to-hand fighting” with health board workers over “unpaid” care fees for the vulnerable.

Cllr Luckock made the claim at a council meeting in January.

At the meeting, Conwy County Council’s chief executive Rhun ap Gareth refused to be drawn into a debate about ongoing “litigation”, insisting there was a “really good relationship” between staff from both organisations.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board was contacted for comment.