Council scraps £270,000 city security deal just months after it was awarded

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

A £270,000 contract to provide city centre wardens has been cancelled just five months after it was awarded.

Wrexham County Borough Council has moved quickly to appoint a new provider to ensure the enforcement of the city centre Public Spaces Protection Order is maintained.

The PSPO was renewed in February this year with the appointment of Ilford-based security firm Chase Services Group contracted to provide two city centre wardens to enforce the anti-social behaviour prevention measure.

The Wrexham city centre PSPO restricts people from behaving in a manner causing harassment, alarm, nuisance or distress, using intoxicating substances (excluding tobacco and prescription medication), loitering in a state of intoxication, urinating or defecating in a public place and consuming alcohol on the street.

When Chase was appointed it was contracted until August 2028.

But just five months later Wrexham County Borough Council cancelled the contract.

Wrexham Council has now moved to appoint another firm which originally bid for the contract – Manchester-based Radius Security – to take over the contract.

The firm has been contracted until May 31, 2028 at a cost of £156,000 – according to the Sell2Wales local government tendering portal.

Councillor Dave Bithell, Deputy Leader of Wrexham Council said: “Radius was part of the original competitive tender process and confirmed that it remained willing to deliver the service in line with its original tender submission.

“Following the necessary internal approvals, the contract was awarded in accordance with the council’s procurement requirements.

“The existing team of city centre wardens has transferred to Radius, ensuring continuity and maintaining a familiar and visible presence for residents, businesses, and visitors.

“We welcome working with Radius as the new provider. The wardens form part of our wider commitment to improving safety and security in Wrexham city centre, alongside the Public Spaces Protection Order and our continued partnership with North Wales Police to address anti-social behaviour.”

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