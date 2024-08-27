Council secures £500,000 grant to fund town centre improvements

Carmarthenshire County Council has secured £500,000 through the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund to carry out major improvement works in Carmarthen town centre.

The first phase of the works will include resurfacing King Street and Queen Street, carrying out pavement repairs and improvements to the entrance to St Peter’s Car Park.

The first phase of the works will start this week at St Peters Car Park entrance with the King Street and Queen Street resurfacing scheduled to take place between 17-25 September.

Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the works and shops and businesses will be open as usual.

Road closure

A traffic management scheme will be put in place including a road closure for the resurfacing works.

Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Leisure, Culture and Tourism Hazel Evans said: “The essential works being carried out in Carmarthen are in conjunction with The Carmarthen Town Centre Regeneration Forum and projects are derived from the Carmarthen Town Centre Recovery Masterplan.

“We thank the public for their patience whilst work is carried out”.

Further works will then be carried out in Nott Square, Guildhall Square, Red Street, Market Street, Chapel Street and John Street.

Full details of the next phase of the works will be released in the coming weeks.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

