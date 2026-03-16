Council secures £999,974 lottery funding for major nature recovery programme

A major programme of nature recovery will be delivered in Welsh county after it landed £999,974 from the National Lottery Nature Networks Fund.

The programme will be delivered across Gwent after the Gwent Green Grid Partnership secured the fund.

The Gwent Green Grid Partnership (GGGP) is a collaborative initiative between the five local authorities of Gwent, working alongside Natural Resources Wales and a range of partners and stakeholders. Since its launch in 2020, the partnership has been driving forward efforts to enhance the region’s natural environment.

Monmouthshire County Council is leading the three‑year programme, in collaboration with Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Newport and Torfaen local authorities, alongside Natural Resources Wales and a range of partner organisations.

The funding will support targeted habitat restoration across freshwater and wetland environments, helping to strengthen ecological networks and improve biodiversity across the region. The programme will also deliver natural flood management and sustainable drainage solutions, supporting more resilient landscapes and communities.

In addition to environmental improvements, the project will focus on the people and communities involved. It will promote education, volunteering, and green skills development, helping communities and schools engage with nature while building long-term capacity for nature recovery throughout Gwent.

Monmouthshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and the Environment, Cllr Catrin Maby, said: “This funding represents a significant step forward for nature recovery across Gwent. By working in partnership across local authorities and with Natural Resources Wales, we can deliver practical action on the ground that restores habitats, supports biodiversity and helps communities reconnect with the natural environment.”

Find out more about the Gwent Green Grid Partnership here: www.monlife.co.uk/outdoor/green-infrastructure/gwent-green-grid-partnership/