Council secures conviction in serious animal neglect case

Monmouthshire County Council has successfully prosecuted a man following what it described as one of the most distressing animal welfare cases it has dealt with, after a young pony was found starving and left without water or shelter in Tintern.

Anthony Manson was sentenced to 18 weeks in custody and banned indefinitely from keeping or caring for animals, apart from dogs, after being convicted under Section 9 of the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

The court also ordered Manson to pay £13,913 in costs.

The case began after members of the public raised the alarm about a pony seen tethered in a field in poor condition, shivering and without access to food, water or shelter.

Severely malnourished

Monmouthshire County Council’s Animal Health and Welfare officers investigated and found the pony severely malnourished. When they approached Manson to assess the animal’s welfare, he refused to cooperate and obstructed officers.

A warrant was later granted to seize the pony, with assistance from Gwent Police, on 19 October 2023.

When officers returned to the property, they found the land was entirely unsuitable for keeping animals — lacking shelter, clean water and adequate grazing. During the search, they also discovered the decaying carcass of another pony partially hidden in nearby woodland.

A veterinary expert reviewed photographic evidence and examined the remains, confirming severe neglect. Redwings, the UK’s largest horse welfare charity, supported the council throughout the investigation and provided key expertise to help secure a conviction.

The court heard that the animal’s suffering was prolonged and entirely preventable. Manson’s actions, or lack of them, had caused significant distress to the animal, leading to its death.

Public vigilance

A spokesperson for Monmouthshire County Council said the case demonstrated the importance of public vigilance and prompt reporting of suspected cruelty.

They added: “This was a deeply distressing case of neglect. The suffering endured by this pony was avoidable, and we are grateful to those who reported their concerns so that swift action could be taken. Monmouthshire County Council remains committed to ensuring that anyone who fails in their duty of care towards animals is held accountable.”

The council thanked the public for their cooperation and reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the highest standards of animal welfare across the county.