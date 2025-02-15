Council secures vape shop closure order

A council’s Trading Standards team has successfully obtained a Closure Order against a “pop up” vape shop, following complaints about the sale of vapes to children, illicit tobacco and non-compliant vapes (i.e. those with oversized tanks).

Market Vapes on Station Road, Port Talbot was visited on several occasions over an 18 month period.

During each of the visits, Illicit tobacco and non-compliant vapes were seized.

Despite a change in ownership in August 2024, a further visit in January 2025 again found illicit tobacco and non-compliant vapes.

On 6 February, 2025, officers obtained a Closure Order from Swansea Magistrates Court for Market Vapes, under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

This means that the court has ordered that the shop and premises be closed for a period of three months, ending on 5th May 2025.

Changing the locks

As a result of this, officers have taken steps to ensure that the property remains closed, including changing the locks.

These orders are made with a view to preventing ongoing anti-social behaviour and criminal activities.

Any person breaching the Order by entering the premises without the consent of the council will be breaching the Order and be liable to prosecution. Punishments for such a breach can include an immediate prison sentence.

‘Serious’

Councillor Cen Phillips, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism and Wellbeing, whose portfolio covers Trading Standards and Public Protection said: “Our officers will use a full range of powers to deal with businesses operating outside the law.

“Non-compliant single use vapes are often in colourful and child-appealing packaging and flavours. The consequences to the impressionable children who are purchasing vapes, whether or not they are compliant, can be long term and serious.

“Any business found selling such items to children should expect our officers to use their powers and take decisive action.”

Single use vapes will be banned from 1st June 2025 and anyone who has information about underage sales, the sale of non-compliant vapes or illicit tobacco should call the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1144 (Welsh language) or 0808 223 1133 (English language).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

