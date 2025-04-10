Council seeking ‘revised approach’ to sports pitch fees after 75% hike backlash

Changes to sports pitch fees in Caerphilly could hinge on how other councils approach cost increases.

Caerphilly County Borough Council “paused” plans in March to raise fees by 75% following outcry from the areas’ sports clubs.

The hike, proposed as part of the budget-setting process for the new financial year, would have raised the cost of renting a pitch and pavilion for a senior football or rugby match from £64.87 to £113.52.

More than 5,000 people signed a petition warning the rise in fees “could lead to the collapse” of grassroots programmes.

The petition stated the 75% increase would have represented “an enormous burden to families and local clubs alike, hindering the promotion and development of grassroots football in our community”.

It would have also threatened to “undermine” the positive impacts sport has on promoting healthy lifestyles and fostering a sense of teamwork and community, according to the petition.

In an update on the proposals, Cllr Chris Morgan, the cabinet member for leisure, said the council was seeking a “revised approach”.

“We acknowledge the feedback indicating that increased costs could significantly impact grassroots sport across the county borough,” he told councillors at a meeting on Tuesday April 8.

“We have decided to pause the implementation while we further explore the proposals with clubs and address the financial considerations, as we evaluate different approaches.”

Cllr Morgan said the local authority spends around £1.5 million annually managing its 116 football and rugby pitches, and the proposed 75% fee increase would have brought in an extra £85,000.

“Clearly even this increase does little in terms of meeting the full costs of providing these facilities,” he told councillors.

The council’s decision to explore other approaches will include “a consideration of the financial situation of the council, and a review of charges and approaches in other local authority areas”.

Cllr Morgan added he and the council’s leader had met representatives from several football and rugby clubs “to listen to their representations”.

“As we approach the end of the football and rugby season, we’ve taken the time to reconsider this matter,” he told the meeting. “I’m confident we will soon be in a position to communicate a revised approach that can be seen as a welcome response to the concerns raised.”

