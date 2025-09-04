Council seeks residents’ feedback on Blackweir Live gigs

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

Cardiff Council is asking for peoples’ thoughts on a controversial gig series that saw major artists, like Stevie Wonder and Alanis Morissette perform at a popular city park.

Blackweir Live, which took place over a number of dates in June and July, also saw big names like Noah Kahan and Slayer play at Blackweir Fields.

Key decision makers at Cardiff Council argued the series would bring in tens of millions for the Cardiff’s economy.

Its organisers, Depot Live and Cuffe and Taylor, hailed Blackweir Live as a major success and expressed their hope for it to happen again next year.

However, concerns about the series and its potential impact on the park were raised before it even took place and the decision on whether or not it can go ahead in 2026 depends on the outcome of a Cardiff Council review.

The recently published survey on Cardiff Council’s website, which the local authority said is part of a wider evaluation exercise, states: “Cardiff has a strong record of hosting major concerts by internationally recognised artists.

“This year, Blackweir Live was added to that concert programme for the first time, and we would like to hear about what you think that has brought to Cardiff.

“Your feedback is vital in helping the event organisers and us as a local authority address any concerns, and ensure future events are planned with the community in mind.

“This survey focuses on the impact on your day-to-day life, your views on the events returning, and what changes you’d like to see.”

Sports teams, park users and and Friends of Bute Park were among those who raised concerns about the use of Blackweir Fields.

Friends of Bute Park

Friends of Bute Park argued that in allowing Blackweir Live to take place, the balance between public use of the park and corporate events had “swung too far” in favour of the latter and that access to areas of parkland was “almost non-existent” for parts of the summer.

There are a number of events, including live music events, that already take place at Bute Park during the summer months.

Noise complaints were also made about Blackweir Live concerts and the level of congestion across the city, caused in part by the closure of North Road and Castle Street, left many residents and commuters stranded in traffic.

In Cardiff Council’s Blackweir Live survey, people are asked if they attended any of the gigs, how they felt about large performances being held at Blackweir Fields and whether it affected their daily life.

The survey also asks people how they feel the event organisers managed the impact on residents, whether there are future improvements that could be made and would they support large concerts being held at Blackweir Fields again in the future?

A key argument made by decision makers at Cardiff Council in favour of Blackweir Live going ahead is that it will generate income for the local authority.

The council leader, Cllr Huw Thomas, suggested this could be used to help avoid difficult budget decisions in the future.

Cardiff Council’s cabinet member for culture, sport and parks, Cllr Jennifer Burke, said the money from Blackweir Live could be re-invested into grass roots music venues and parks.

When the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) asked Cardiff Council how much money it made from Blackweir Live, it refused to say, arguing that the information is commercially sensitive.