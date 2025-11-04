Council seeks views on speed limit changes on village route

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

A consultation on proposals to drop the speed limit on a road through a village on the Shropshire border is now underway.

A month-long consultation on the proposed Traffic Order by Powys County Council to modify the speed limit on a section of the B4393 road at Crew Green near Welshpool started on Friday, October 31.

Ironically, the B4393 road which goes of the village is closed to its west at the moment following the destruction of part of Llandrinio bridge on Monday, October 27 or early Tuesday morning, October 28.

Part of the parapet was struck by a vehicle and plunged into the River Severn which flows below the Grade I (one) listed bridge, which is not expected to be fixed for several months.

Back in August, using delegated powers, the decision to consult on the speed limit changes was signed off by cabinet member for Highways and Transport. Cllr Jackie Charlton (Liberal Democrat – Llangattock and Llangynidr).

This will allow parts of the 30mph speed limit to rise to 40 mph and for access roads off the main road into housing estates, to be dropped to 20mph.

Arguments for the need to change the speed limit is because a number of new housing developments for Crew Green have been approved and are currently in the process of being built.

Developers have paid for the road traffic order to be processed.

Powys engineers have said that it is “logical” to believe that the extra developments will lead to and increased volume of traffic, cyclists and pedestrians along this stretch of road.

Traffic data has been collected and analysed on the existing 50 mph speed limit.

Powys engineers said that this information “has shown” that the average traffic speeds are already near or below 40mph at locations where there are clusters of properties fronting the B4393.

This is because drivers don’t have a clear forward view of the road – due to its undulating nature.

Buffer zone

Data supports the introduction of a 40mph speed limit along that section of the B4393 between Crew Green and Coedway which is currently the subject of a 50mph speed limit.

The existing 30mph speed limit on the east side of the village should be extended by approximately 123 metres to a point that corresponds with the eastern boundary of the recently completed Hafren View housing development and Coadway.

To the west, it is proposed that the 30-mph section is shortened coming closer into the village but with a 481 metre long 40 mph buffer zone as there is a bus stop in this section.

The consultation is due to end on November 30.

Objections and other representations to the proposed order must be sent in writing to the Traffic Systems Manager, County Hall, Llandrindod Wells, Powys, LD1 5LG or email: [email protected]