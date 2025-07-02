Council sees progress in efforts to safeguard children following paedophile’s crimes but must act ‘decisively’ when concerns raised

Dale Spridgeon – Local democracy reporter

A council which pledged to leave “no stone unturned” in keeping children safe following the horrific crimes of paedophile headteacher Neil Foden says it has made “progress” in changes to its work streams.

This had stemmed from the ‘Neil Foden Crime Response Plan’ which aims to prevent youngsters ever suffering in the same way again.

But a child protection expert has stated that it is “vital” that Cyngor Gwynedd needs to “strengthen the confidence” of Gwynedd residents, that it has done everything in its power to safeguard children in schools, and should act “decisively” when concerns are raised.

Foden, from Old Colwyn, was imprisoned for 17 years after being convicted of sexually abusing four girls over a four-year period.

He had been the head of Ysgol Friars in Bangor and strategic head of Ysgol Dyffryn Nantlle, in Penygroes.

Chair of the Crime Response Plan Programme Board, Professor Sally Holland, the former Children’s Commissioner for Wales and a leading authority in child protection, has presented her first quarterly report.

The board was established by Cyngor Gwynedd’s cabinet in January, 2025. The cabinet will be asked to accept the report at its Cabinet meeting on Monday, July 8.

Work from the Response Plan runs parallel to the Child Practice Review (CPR) investigation, a statutory process undertaken by the North Wales Safeguarding Board.

Professor Holland described how 32 of 63 work tasks have been completed and that there had been “progress” and a “firm commitment” from the council to complete the rest.

Amendments had included more “emphasis given to children and young people’s views and experiences” and measures added to work streams to assess impact.

Completed council work so far includes “stabilising” Ysgol Friars with a new interim headteacher.

Margaret Davies was appointed at Easter, bringing support to senior management and stabilisation over staffing. She is also a member of the board and will report to the board on progress.

Work stream matters “likely to take time” and remaining as “continuous actions” included school governance, the curriculum and ensuring that learners’ voice and experience are heard.

Other measures have seen the commissioning of a report by an independent barrister specialising in safeguarding investigations, to carry out an investigation into specific incidents in 2019, highlighted during the Foden criminal case.

The council was also committed to act on the recommendations, monitored by the Response Board, and an investigation by the Information Commissioner’s Office has also been completed and Cyngor Gwynedd’s Freedom of Information procedures updated.

The Council’s Scrutiny Committee has also established an inquiry into safeguarding arrangements in schools.

Professor Sally Holland, Chair of the Programme Board, said: “The purpose of this Response Plan and every action taken by the Council is to prevent such crimes from being committed by persons in positions of trust.

“This should always be our priority. It is vital that Cyngor Gwynedd strengthens the confidence of Gwynedd residents that it has done everything in its power to safeguard children in the school environment, and that it will act decisively when concerns are raised.

“I’m pleased to be able to bring this first report to the Cabinet’s attention, to show the work that has been done so far and to highlight what is yet to be completed.

“As I note in the report, the officers who are members of the Board are keen to make progress in the areas of work for which they are responsible and have shown a readiness to listen and act on the advice of external experts and the rest of the Board.

“We all agree that this will not be a quick or easy process and that there is further detailed work ahead. As each independent investigation is completed, the response plan must be adapted and strengthened.

“Looking to the future, I am confident that the Board will continue to steer the work programme and advise, scrutinise and challenge to ensure that all recommendations are delivered in full.”

Councillor Nia Jeffreys, Leader of Cyngor Gwynedd, added:“The survivors and their families and all those affected by what happened continue to be foremost in our thoughts.

“Their bravery and resilience continue to drive us to look at our arrangements and learn lessons with the help and guidance of the Programme Board.

“The Cabinet meeting, and the presentation of the report, will be an opportunity to find out more about the progress made and work to be carried out.”

She added that the council had also completed another internal investigation to assess whether the response of Ysgol Friars, the school’s governors and the council to the findings of a Complaints Panel Report held in 2019 were “adequate and appropriate”.

As part of this work, the council has received the report it had commissioned from an independent human resources investigator.

They had “established that the finding of the 2019 report did not relate to concerns about child safeguarding issues but concluded that the Governing Body and the Council could have better responded to the Complaint Panel’s recommendations”, she said.

“The school’s Governing Body and the council welcome the recommendations made.

“They are committed to ensuring that each recommendation is acted upon to ensure a better response to any similar situations in the future.

“The Programme Board, under the leadership of Professor Holland, will continuously monitor and scrutinise progress in this regard.”

