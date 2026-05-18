Council sells solar farm project to energy firm

A council-owned solar farm project has been sold to an energy firm for an undisclosed sum.

The Cwm Ifor Solar Farm site, above Penyrheol, in Caerphilly, could generate enough energy to power 6,000 homes when it goes online.

The project was put up for sale last May as part of the council’s decarbonisation plans.

Fuse Energy has bought the project, which is expected to connect to the grid at the end of the year.

The council previously drew criticism from an opposition group leader for pursuing the project while making budget cuts elsewhere.

In response, the now-council leader said the eventual return on investment would protect frontline services.

“This agreement is an important step in tackling the climate emergency and increasing renewable energy in Caerphilly,” said Cllr Amanda McConnell, the county borough council’s cabinet member for climate change.

“The Cwm Ifor Solar Farm could power around 6,000 homes with clean electricity, while supporting a more flexible and resilient energy system,” she added.

“We’re pleased to be working with Fuse Energy to bring this project forward and deliver lasting environmental and economic benefits for our communities.”

Henry Grant, director of Savills Earth Capital Advisory, which advised the council on the sale, said: “We’re pleased to have supported the local authority with this transaction.

“Investor appetite for solar remains strong as these projects continue to play a critical role in accelerating the UK’s transition to a low carbon energy system.”