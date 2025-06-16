Council set to back 19-flat scheme despite resident objections

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

A council is set to approve a controversial apartment development, despite strong objections from local residents.

Planning officers from Conwy Council have recommended councillors approve plans for a new 19-flat apartment building on the corner of Station Road, York Road, and Back York Road in Deganwy.

The planning application has been submitted by Simon Garantini, who wants to demolish the existing buildings at 1-3 Station Road.

The proposed building would be 15.80m in height, 38.81m wide, and 27.08m in depth.

Residential

The site is currently occupied by Robertson Geologging Ltd and sits opposite the Grade-II listed former Deganwy Castle Hotel in a mainly residential area with some commercial properties nearby.

Fifteen objections have been lodged with the council’s planning department, with residents raising concerns over the height of the building, its impact on the area’s character, and a shortage of parking spaces.

John Sandwell’s letter said: “The proposed development is far taller than the existing structure and will be an eyesore.

“There is already a considerable number of flats for sale in the local area; does the area need additional flats built when the demand is limited?

“Where is the social housing provision within this project?”

Mr Sandwell then said there was only provision for 20 car parking spaces when he believed most households had more than one car, arguing 31 were needed.

“Parking for residents on York Road is already a considerable issue, due to the limited number of parking spaces on the road and parking restrictions due to dropped kerbs and double yellow lines,” he said.

He also warned of disruption during construction.

“The demolition of the site will mean that Station Road/Deganwy Road will need to be closed completely, and once work commences on the new build, then traffic control would need to be in place for the duration of the build programme, due to how close the new structure is to the road and pavement.”

He added: “What consideration has been made to maintain safety of pedestrians whilst delivery trucks will be manoeuvring in a tightly congested area that will undoubtedly be already double parked with construction workers’ white vans?”

Traffic

Andrew and Pamela Merrick, of York Road, also outlined their concerns in a letter of objection to the council.

“The traffic and pedestrian management are still not properly addressed,” the letter said.

“(There is) still no affordable housing, and still a glut of apartments on the market here.”

They added: “This is clearly still a long way from being a convincing, viable, and suitable proposal.”

Despite objections, the council’s planning officers are backing the plans.

While council parking standards would usually require 39 resident spaces and four visitor spaces, the applicant argues for a reduction to 25 spaces, including six visitor bays, three of which will have electric vehicle charging points.

The developer states this provision is more than sufficient, given local car ownership levels and the council’s aims to promote sustainable transport.

Conwy Council’s planning committee is set to debate the matter at a meeting at the council’s Coed Pella HQ on Wednesday, June 18.

