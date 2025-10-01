Council set to back mobile phone ban in schools after half term

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

Schools in one south Wales council area could start banning mobile phones and digital devices as soon as children return from their half term holidays next month.

On Wednesday, October 8 a special meeting of the Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Children, Young People and Families scrutiny committee will be held to discuss the guidance, which will then be sent to all school governing bodies in the county borough.

The report which will go before councillors said: “The decision to develop mobile phone and digital device guidance for all Blaenau Gwent schools is in response to growing research and evidence around the negative impact that mobiles and digital devices are having on pupil well-being, behaviour, and pupil outcomes.

“Concerns have been reported by school staff and trade unions.

“A survey conducted by the NEU (National Education Union) evidences the impact of mobile phones on schools, staff and pupils.” ‘Positive behaviour’

The report claims that the purpose of issuing the guidance is to form a wider approach to “fostering a culture of positive behaviour in our schools.”

The papers explained that while the council is set to issue the “guidance” it will be down to schools to decide for themselves how to implement a ban as well as what punishment to dish out for those who break the rules.

The council has already prepared a draft letter that will tell parents and guardians of the move, which is set to be implemented from November 3. Support

Dr Luisa Munro-Morris, Deputy Chief Executive and Director of Children and Young People, said: “All schools will be supported by the local authority to implement policy relating to the banning of mobile phones and digital devices across the whole school day.

“Schools will determine what their individual policies will include and will implement sanctions for non-compliance in line with their own behaviour policy.”

She adds that each school will need to recognise “extenuating circumstances” such as medical or accessibility reasons for needing to use a mobile phone or digital device.

Dr Munro-Morris continued: “The reason for this guidance is due to the high number of representations and reports regarding increasing behaviours in school, which in turn has a negative impact on teaching, learning, safeguarding, and the overall well-being of staff and pupils.

“By implementing this guidance, we aim to ensure all staff and pupils are safeguarded and have better learning experiences with positive outcomes.”