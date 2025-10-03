Council set to bring in SUV tax as part of parking plan

Cardiff Council is set to bring in a tax on SUVs as part of a plan for sweeping changes to parking in the city.

Cardiff council’s cabinet members will meet on Thursday, October 16, to make a decision on its city parking plan which is aimed at reducing congestion, improving air quality, and restricting commuter parking in residential areas.

Other elements of the plan, which would be rolled out in phases over the next decade if approved, include creating new parking zones and introducing new permits for professional and unpaid carers.

Criticism

The council’s parking plan was criticised when it was first announced last year – especially by students who rely on personal transport and felt the proposed restriction on parking permits for student-only properties would affect their studies.

However, the council said the proposal has since been revised following consultation including changes to eligibility for student and business permits.

Cardiff council’s cabinet member for climate change, strategic planning, and transport, Cllr Dan De’Ath, said: “Our new city parking plan is a vital step towards a stronger, fairer, greener, and more accessible future.

“By listening to residents and businesses we’re ensuring that our streets work for everyone – supporting local communities, tackling congestion, and helping us meet our climate goals.

“This plan is about making Cardiff a better place to live, work, and visit for years to come.

“But we recognise that parking is a finite resource and that difficult choices must be made to balance the needs of residents, businesses, visitors, and vulnerable groups.

“The city parking plan aims to support the city’s climate emergency response by encouraging cleaner vehicles and sustainable travel, reduce commuter parking in residential areas, make parking rules simpler and more consistent, and ensure fair access for all including those with additional mobility needs.”

A key element of the city parking plan will see Cardiff divided into three parking management areas.

These will be the city and civic centre area, the inner area, and outer area.

Each will have tailored parking policies including which drivers will be allowed a parking permit and the types of parking allowed.

Controlled parking zones

All on-street parking in the central area will be managed by controlled parking zones with operational hours and rules designed to prioritise residents, blue badge holders, essential services, and local businesses.

Surcharges will be introduced for oversized and highly-polluting vehicles, and motorbikes will now require permits to park in resident bays.

Residents will be able to get daily visitor permits but hourly ones will still be available for more flexibility.

To prevent misuse there will be a limit on how many visitor permits can be used.

The other change made by the council to its parking plan after public consultation was to merge the Cardiff Bay and outer parking management areas.

Operational days and times of parking controls in the outer area will be set in consultation with local communities.

Before the plan is discussed by cabinet members it will go before Cardiff Council’s environmental scrutiny committee on Thursday, October 9.