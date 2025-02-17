Council set to close unused learning support centres

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

Proposals to close two learning support centres have moved a step closer.

Neath Port Talbot council’s plans could see the closure of the learning support centre for pupils with visual impairments at Cefn Saeson Comprehensive School as well as another centre for pupils with specific literacy difficulties at Cwmtawe Community School.

The move was discussed at a council cabinet meeting and could take effect from September 1, 2025, if eventually approved. It is part of an ongoing council review that is being carried out to assess “whether or not best use is being made of resources and facilities” across the county borough.

No students

The report which was presented to officers and members showed that in both centres the numbers of pupils at had reduced in recent years with no students currently attending and no teachers or support staff currently being employed.

A previous report indicated that this could be because parents were opting for local mainstream secondary provision instead of the LSCs as they enabled pupils to have “continued access to peer friendships and greater ease of access to extra-curricular activities and community events”.

No objections

Speaking at the meeting officers said after a period of consultation and scrutiny there were no objections made against the plans with cabinet approval meaning they can now publish a statutory notice before a final decision is made in the coming months.

Councillor Nia Jenkins of Allt-wen also said she supported the move adding: “Children with additional learning needs will continue to be supported and the specialities will be in their own community schools so the equity will be far more apparent.”

