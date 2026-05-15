Council set to consult public on controversial visitor levy

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

People living in a north Wales county could soon be asked for their views on whether a Visitor Levy should be introduced.

Cyngor Gwynedd will this week decide whether to launch a public consultation process over the introduction of the controversial levy, dubbed the Tourist Tax.

The levy was signed into law at the end of September last year, and gives Welsh councils the option to introduce the charge on holiday accommodation.

Arguments have raged since the levy was proposed.

Among the arguments cited by critics are that increased costs could deter visitors to the county whilst supporters say it could help fund local tourism and boost its infrastructure.

Since 2018, Cyngor Gwynedd has pledged its support over the principle of establishing the levy in Wales.

The levy proposes charges on various types of overnight visitor accommodation, which is charged per person, per night.

Tenting campsites and shared bedrooms (hostels and dorms) would see an imposed charge of 75p – 90p (inc. VAT.)

Other types of holiday accommodation (caravan, motor home, self-catering, glamping, bed and breakfast, hotel, etc.) would be charged at £1.30 or £1.56 (inc. VAT.)

Exceptions proposed include young people under the age of 18 in shared hostels, rooms or tent campsites, anyone who stays more than 31 nights in a single stay, and those in emergency or temporary housing arranged by the local authority.

Refunds would also be available from the Welsh Revenue Authority for those eligible, including disabled people who pay extra levy costs when they have a carer and people fleeing domestic violence.

At its full council meeting on Thursday, May 14, Cyngor Gwynedd will consider an Economy and Community Department report.

It will formally decide over the process of implementing a public consultation procedure on the introduction of the Visitor Levy in Gwynedd.

The decision sought includes publishing a report setting out the Gwynedd Visitor Levy proposal, to consult on the proposal and to notify the Welsh Revenue Authority.

The report describes research by Cyngor Gwynedd ‘Benefiting from Tourism’ in 2019, which it stated that it had identified that a levy would “bring the greatest benefits to the area, in terms of potential income that could be generated to support the destinations of Gwynedd and Eryri”.

Other reports researching holiday homes produced by Cyngor Gwynedd in 2019-2020, had identified a “need to establish a licensing scheme for short-term holiday lets”.

However, it was also noted “it must be recognised that a number of voices are raising concerns about the state of the visitor economy in the wake of Covid-19, the 182 day rule, the Article 4 Direction and the cost of living crisis”.

It was also noted in the meeting report “the council has held discussions on the principle of establishing and implementing a levy in the past with the sector and intends to continue to do so”.