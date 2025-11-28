Council set to object to proposed national park

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

Councillors will be asked to agree that Powys County Council (PCC) formally objects to proposals for a new national park in north-east Wales, which includes a sliver of Powys.

The consultation on the proposed Glyndŵr National Park, which is being run by Natural Resources Wales (NRW), will finish on Monday, December 8.

The council will hold a meeting on Thursday, December 4, and councillors will receive a report on the detailed objection which is set to be submitted on their behalf by Council Leader Cllr Jake Berriman (Liberal Democrat – Llandrindod North).

Powys councillors from all across the political spectrum have been steadfast in their opposition to the national park proposal since it was first revealed in 2023.

But results from the previous consultation held on draft proposals last year show that this is a minority view.

This is because 52 per cent of people and organisations who responded to the consultation are in favour of the national park, 44 per cent were against and four per cent don’t know.

In September, modified proposals were revealed which show that much of the potential park area in Powys has been taken out.

Originally, the plan was for Llanfyllin to be the southern gateway for the park.

But the revised proposal sees Llanfyllin, along with Meifod, Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant, and the surrounding area, taken out of the proposal.

The new proposal would see the park’s southern boundary at A458 road at Llangadfan. Lake Vyrnwy would be within the national park as would Llansilin and Llangedwyn to the east of Llanrhaeadr-ym Mochnant.

In the objection document, Cllr Berriman states: “Having considered the evidence, PCC writes to formally object to the proposed designation of the Glyndŵr National Park under the National Parks and Access to the Countryside Act 1949, as applied in Wales.

“The proposal does not meet key statutory tests and raises significant practical concerns for communities and planning authorities.”

“For these reasons—insufficient natural beauty, poor accessibility, and disproportionate socio-economic impacts—the proposed designation does not align with the intent of the Act or Welsh Government’s sustainable development principles.

“It is essential that more detailed assessments are carried out on the cumulative impacts on housing, rural economies and resilience, and on local governance, drawing on lessons from other National Parks both within Wales and the wider United Kingdom.

“Alternative mechanisms, such as strengthening the existing National Landscape (AONB) designation, would better achieve conservation and community objectives without imposing the rigid framework of National Park status and so impose disproportionate socio-economic costs.”

Development plan

The document details issues that could include delays to the replacement Powys Local Development Plan (LDP) that the council is working on – as well as the loss of money made in planning fees.

The papers show that last year Powys council made £28,270 from 72 planning applications that came from the area.

There is also scepticism around the economic benefits that an influx of tourists could bring to the area.

Data from Bannau Brycheiniog National Park is used to say that day trippers go there for a brief visit: “not staying and often spending little in the local economy.”

The council also claims that the pressure would be put on housing with an expected increase in second homes and holiday lets if it is created.

NRW programme manager, Ash Pearce said: “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to protect nature, support communities, and shape a better future for this stunning part of Wales.

“With the right approach, a new National Park could bring real benefits for people, wildlife and the local economy.”

To have your say visit the online consultation here.