Council signs deal to build 84 homes, including 25 for social rent

Nation.Cymru staff

A deal has been struck with a housing developer to build 84 homes, with half set aside for social rent or low-cost home ownership.

Carmarthenshire County Council will work with Lovell on the Dôl y Castell development off Ffordd Pentre in west Carmarthen. Work is expected to start in early 2027 and finish in 2029.

The scheme will include homes ranging from one to four bedrooms. Of the 42 affordable homes, 25 will be let at social rents and 17 will be offered through low-cost home ownership. The other 42 will be sold on the open market.

The first homes for market sale are expected to be available by the end of 2027, with the first affordable homes due to follow in spring 2028.

Around one hectare of the 3.6-hectare site will be given over to green space and other outdoor features. The plans include footpaths, planting, play areas and places for residents to gather.

Cllr Emlyn Schiavone, the council’s Cabinet Member for Homes, said the development would help meet the needs of people looking for a home in the Carmarthen area.

“The plans place strong emphasis on creating a high‑quality and sustainable neighbourhood. Around one hectare of the site is dedicated to green infrastructure, including open spaces, footpaths, planting, play areas and areas for community use,” he said.

Anthony Vagges, Lovell’s regional managing director, said the layout had been designed around the principles of the Placemaking Wales Charter, with an emphasis on the natural environment and sustainable living.