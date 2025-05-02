Council slammed for hike in Bonfire Night charges

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

A local authority in north Wales has been slammed for charging a town town council thousands of pounds for staff management and barriers for Bonfire Night celebrations.

Colwyn Bay Town Council has criticised Conwy County Borough Council after its bill for the event last year increase by £10,000.

The annual November 5 event now takes place on the Colwyn Bay’s promenade, but a critical Old Colwyn county councillor has slammed the costs, insisting the two councils should be working together.

Cllr David Carr has hit out at the authority after the town council received the bill for barriers, bins, and staff management.

Noise

Cllr Carr says the event is organised and funded by the town council and its fireworks committee and that he can’t understand why Conwy has billed Colwyn Bay for costs such as the management of council staff.

“A lot of residents don’t want the event as it’s an awful lot of noise, but it used to cost £16,000,” said Cllr Carr.

“But the cost has gone up to £26,000. It is the town council who organises the event.

“The fireworks are expensive anyway, but Conwy are charging the town council £1,850 for barriers and another £500 for the provision of bins. But the biggest cost is Conwy charging £2,000 for staff management.

“What is that £2,000 for? We’ve had a 30% increase in council tax (in the last three years). Do those costs actually exist?

“The event is all bought and planned by the town council’s fireworks committee. Why are they asking the town council for staff management costs? The staff are already paid anyway. I’m not in favour of the fireworks because a lot of residents don’t want it, and it is getting more and more expensive. Without the fireworks, we wouldn’t have had to put the (town council) precept up. But that is a separate issue.”

Concerns

He added: “I can’t see how they can justify charging £2,000 when they are not involved in the organisation of the event. They are just going to provide barriers. The event is a couple of hours. It is over before it begins. I’ve got concerns about that. I don’t think it is fair and equitable. We are supposed to be working together. The town council is taking on the (management and cost of) the toilets.”

A spokeswoman for Conwy County Council said: “Whilst Events Conwy, Conwy County Borough Council’s events team, will provide advice and guidance free of charge to the organisers of events taking place in the county, we do charge staff time for undertaking the management of third-party events.

“A significant amount of work goes into the planning, contracting services, and in preparing event management plans to make sure events are delivered safely for residents.”

She added: “The minutes of the Bay of Colwyn Fireworks Sub Committee and Bay of Colwyn Full Council meetings show that the Town Council has full confidence in Events Conwy managing Colwyn fireworks on their behalf and recognise the event management cost quoted represents good value for the hours of work required.”

