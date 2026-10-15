Council staff numbers reduced reflecting ‘pressures’ facing local government

Dale Spridgeon Local Democracy Reporter

A north Wales council has seen a fall in staff numbers, reflecting the “financial pressures” facing local government.

In 2025/26, Cyngor Gwynedd’s total workforce fell from 5,895 to 5,794, representing a reduction of 101 individuals.

A report presented to the council’s cabinet on Tuesday, October 13 said: “This reduction reflects the financial pressures facing local government in general.

“Services have had to continue to review staffing arrangements and priorities to respond to the significant financial challenges faced.

“Although reductions in staff numbers are inevitable in some areas, the council continues to seek to maintain effective services for the county’s residents.”

It was noted that this was the first year in which GwE and North Wales Economic Ambition Board data had not been included as part of the workforce figures.

In general, the workforce pattern had remained “very similar” to previous years reflecting a “significantly higher” number of women working for the council.

The report said: “A significantly higher number of those women are employed on a part-time basis and within services such as adults, health and well-being, children and supporting families, and education.

“This division has been a consistent trend, not only in Gwynedd but also within local government in general.”

On March 31, 2026, 71% of the council’s workforce were female and just 29% were male, a similar level to the same period last year.

The report added: “While gender balance remains uneven in some service areas, this reflects recruitment patterns and career choices that have developed over a lengthy period of time.

“The council continues to seek to attract candidates of all genders to all areas of work.”

It was noted that, for several years, the age profile pattern for staff showed the majority of the workforce was over 40. The figures were consistent for 2025/26, with 66% over the age of 40 and 42% over the age of 50.

The profile meant that the council had “a workforce that has extensive experience of valuable knowledge, skills and understanding”.

The figures had underlined “the importance of effective workforce planning to ensure that essential knowledge and skills are passed on before experienced members of staff leave”.

“This was not only a significant challenge for us as an employer, but also for local government and the wider public sector,” it was stated.

The meeting also heard that the council’s staff turnover rate of 9.3% “remained high” compared to some previous years although the rate had decreased during 2025/26 as compared to 2024/25 (9.9%).

Sickness and absence levels also “remained high”, especially long-term illness, with stress continuing to be “the leading cause”.

Sickness absences increased “slightly” with the average number of days per head for 2025/26 recorded as 13.01 days. The figure for 2023/24 was 10.29 days, and in 2024/25, 12.94 days.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Llio Elenid Owen said: “Although the workforce has decreased slightly from 5,895 to 5,794, there are also positive signs that staff turnover has stabilised, dropping from 9.9% to 9.3%.

“The age profile of the workforce highlights the importance of long term planning to attract, develop and retain talent, and ensure effective transfer for knowledge and skills.”

She added: “Staff wellbeing and managing sickness remains a major corporate challenge with ongoing focus on supporting employee mental health, attendance and wellbeing.

“Caring for staff is essential to maintain effective services.”

Cllr Craig ab Iago added: “I am sure when I started in the council over 15 years ago there were over 7,000 staff members, now we are down to 5,000.

“It really shows how the council is changing over time, it will be more difficult to provide everything that we have been providing with fewer staff, it is important that people hear that message.”

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