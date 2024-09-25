Council staff protest against proposed cuts to Llancaiach Fawr

Nicholas Thomas – Local Democracy Reporter

Union members at Caerphilly County Borough Council have launched a protest against their employer’s planned cuts to services – which they say are avoidable.

A crowd of protesters gathered outside the council’s headquarters, in Tredomen, this afternoon ahead of a council meeting on the proposed mothballing of Llancaiach Fawr.

Councillors will also have their say on a plan to axe the local authority’s meals on wheels service and close a staff restaurant.

To chants of “when you say cutback, we say fightback”, members of Unison waved banners and flags outside the main council building.

‘Clear’

Lianne Dallimore, Caerphilly branch secretary at the union, said the protesters’ message was “very clear”.

“Do not stop Meals Direct, do not mothball Llancaiach Fawr,” she said. “Look how to do things differently or run them more efficiently.

“Get back around the table, speak to the unions and speak to staff.”

She told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the council was “sitting on” millions of pounds of reserves.

Cutting the Meals Direct service would hit customers who were “the most vulnerable” in society, as well as threatening the jobs of dedicated staff.

Mothballing Llancaiach Fawr, she added, would leave employees with specialised skills unlikely to find similar work in the county borough.

Another protester said Meals Direct was “invaluable” and supported elderly, ill or vulnerable people who may not otherwise see another person during the day.

Cost

Staff were trained in first aid and could also act as a vital point of contact for relatives or the emergency services, in the event of a customer being in difficulty.

The council has proposed signposting customers to other providers, but the protester said many were worried about the cost – especially given national changes to benefits such as winter fuel payments.

Meals Direct is “an absolute lifeline”, the protester added.

Council leader Sean Morgan has described the money-saving proposals as “very difficult things to consider, but the council is faced with unprecedented financial constraints and we must make huge savings in order to balance our budget”.

The council has to tackle a £45 million budget gap over the next two years, he added.

A final decision on Llancaiach Fawr, Meals Direct and the staff restaurant is expected on Wednesday.

