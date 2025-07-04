Council still waiting for decision on £6m worth of levelling up funding from UK Government

Elgan Hearn – Local democracy reporter

A Welsh council is still waiting to find out if it will receive a further £6 million in UK Government Levelling Up Funding (LUF) – a senior councillor has revealed.

Earlier this month, Powys County Council said that it had received “almost £11 million” from the UK Labour Government and that the authority will use this to: “invest in capital projects aimed at promoting recreational tourism in the county through transport investment.”

The local authority said that this funding would be used on projects that include resurfacing works, walking, and cycling schemes (active travel) and rights of way refurbishment.

However, a question from Plaid Cymru group leader, Cllr Elwyn Vaughan to the cabinet has prompted the council to say that the allocation is much lower than what they wanted.

Due to this a number of projects are on hold and will not be worked on this financial year while others will be partly funded and completed in the future once more money is found.

Cllr Vaughan asked: “Can you please provide a full list of the projects being supported by the £11 million LUF recently received towards roads and paths.”

Cabinet member for highways, transport, and recycling Cllr Jackie Charlton said: “The original LUF bid was for around £17 million plus match funding, but we only received just under £11 million this year.

“The rest of the bid is subject to the UK Government Spending Review which we are still awaiting news on this.”

The Liberal Democrat explained that “some flexibility” may be needed with the resurfacing scheme as they will be dependent on departmental budget under and overspends as well as “changes in conditions” since the bid was sent to Westminster.

Walking/Cycling (Active Travel) projects:

Tri-Town Cycle Route – phase one (Llandrindod-Howey) – part funded.

Crickhowell – Llangattock – part funded.

Brecon Promenade – fully funded.

U1670 Llandrindod Lake – fully funded.

Rights of Way bridge projects:

Fron Footbridge – not funded.

Festival Footbridge – not funded.

Black Bridge – not funded.

Llangadfan Footbridge – not funded.

Pont y Milgy – fully funded.

Trans Cambrian Cycle Links Project (Monks Trod & Claerwen byways) – not funded.

Infrastructure Refurbishment:

C2040 Back Lane, Criggion – fully funded.

C2040 Cross Road, Criggion – fully funded.

NCN81 Cycle path Garreg Ddu reservoir to forestry entrance – fully funded.

Llangorse lake – fully funded.

U0176 / Llangorse Lake including access road – fully funded.

C2089 Pennant Melangell Church – fully funded.

C2143 Montgomery Hill Road – fully funded.

U2122 Cynhinfa Caravan Park – fully funded.

U2642 / C2051 /U2646 Dolforwyn Castle – fully funded.

B4381 Leighton Road – fully funded.

C2022 Llanidloes Dol Llys towards Caersws – fully funded.

C2025 Stepaside – fully funded.

B4395 Llanerfyl (more works to be identified) – fully funded.

B4393 Llanfiangel (more works to be identified) – fully funded.

C2 Abergwesyn to Devils Staircase – fully funded.

U1135 Moelfre City to Newhouse Farm – fully funded.

Newbridge to Builth cycle route – fully funded.

C0060 – Llaneglwys – Road to forestry – fully funded.

C0079 – Hay Bluff – fully funded.

C0162 -Brecon Beacons Mountain Centre Visitor Attraction access route – fully funded.

C0193 – Road to Pontmelin Waterfalls Coelbren – fully funded.

C0194 – Road to Henrhyd Waterfalls Coelbren – fully funded.

U0223 / Fennifach Road leading to Promenade second Car park – fully funded.

U0305 – C50 junction to Pontarysgir via werngof to U0304 junction – fully funded.

U0306 – U0306 junction to green lane – fully funded.

Ystradgynlais various routes – fully funded.

U4231 / U4244 Lon Cerddyn Trehafren, Park Lane – fully funded.

U2856 Husky Hill – fully funded.

B4389 Bettws – Aberbechan – part funded.

C2005 Red Lane – Powis Castle – part funded.

C1206 Elan Valley – part funded.

C0194/C0198 Road to Henrhyd Waterfalls Coelbren – part funded.

A4059 Hirwaun Mountain Road – part funded.

