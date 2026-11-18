Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

A local council says it is struggling to manage the volume of enquiries related to historically contaminated land following the BBC’s Buried documentary.

Last week the Monsanto Contamination Action Group – which represents Wrexham communities affected by historic toxic ‘forever chemical’ dumping by Monsanto and other industrial employers – said they feared Welsh Government, Public Health Wales and Wrexham Council were trying to ignore the issues raised by Traitors star Michael Sheen, environmental journalists Lucy Taylor and Dan Ashby and the late Douglas Gowan in the programme.

They said community concerns over site like Llwyneinion Acid Tar Lagoon, Cefn Mawr and Ruabon – where carcinogenic polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) have been detected – have historically caused a public outcry only to fade from public attention with nothing done to clean up the mess or support the community.

PCBs accumulate in the environment and within the bodies of wildlife and people. As levels increase the risk of cancer increases. Disturbingly, the nature of PCBs means they never break down so will continue to accumulate over decades.

They can also be passed down through pregnancy and taken in by eating contaminated meat and produce.

List requested

The MCAG also revealed it had requested a list, compiled around 2010 or 2011, which it believed indicated 50 potentially contaminated sites around Wrexham but which the authority had not provided – despite council leader Cllr Mark Pritchard’s promise that any and all documents the council holds in relation to contaminated land will be released upon request.

It is also is currently running a Senedd petition to try to trigger a debate within the Senedd on the need for blood, soil and water testing in affected communities to establish exactly how much communities have been exposed to these harmful chemicals.

Lead MCAG campaigner Katie Witherden said: “Within the political class in Wrexham across the board, there is a desire to move forward on this provide the information for us,” she said. “The leader has been clear on that.

“But when it comes to the actual civil service within the offices, there is not and I don’t know why that is.

“For example we were told they had a list of 50 sites form 2010 or 2011 of suspected dumping that were of their highest priority. And two of the sites that we talk about in Cefn Mawr weren’t even on it.

“But we have asked for it and have not received it. Maybe they are overwhelmed but these communities have waited so long for answers and help that we cannot wait any longer.”

Overwhelmed by requests

Now Wrexham County Borough Council has responded to say that its contaminated land team has been overwhelmed by information requests since the documentary and is struggling to keep up.

“The volume of enquiries, particularly due to the level of detail and number of questions being asked, has significantly increased the workload of the Contaminated Land Team,” said a council spokesperson.

“As a result, responses to those queries have been delayed and those which were submitted as Environmental Information Requests (EIRs) have not met EIR response deadlines.

“The team was already working at full capacity with some work streams on hold, however the council is working through the enquiries and will respond to all questions received.”

No waste site list

Specifically in relation to the existence of a list of contaminated sites, the authority said: “The Contaminated Land Team does not have a complete or final list or database of sites potentially affected by land contamination or historic land uses, therefore we do not have a list of waste sites.

“In 2014 the Welsh Government requested information on 50 high priority sites. These would be sites of any type of potentially contaminative land use – not just landfills.

“The council wanted to provide a response, so a list was prepared in good faith to provide an indication of potential sites of most concern, but this has not been used or referred to since.

“It is not current and since it was developed without the benefit of a full and comprehensive review of all potential sites in the borough – it was just an initial indication and was therefore considered limited – neither is it accurate.”