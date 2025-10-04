Council submits Scarlets Economic and Social Impact Assessment to the WRU

Carmarthenshire County Council has submitted an economic and social impact assessment on Scarlets Rugby to the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

The Scarlets Economic and Social Impact Assessment forms part of the consultation process into proposals to help shape the future of regional rugby in Wales.

Produced by SQW, it provides an independent view of the major contribution that the Scarlets provide to Llanelli, the wider Carmarthenshire area and further afield as Wales’s only professional rugby club based in a majority Welsh-speaking area.

This includes economic benefit generated by the Scarlets, with £17.3 million in gross value added (GVA) in 2024/25, supporting 336 jobs across Carmarthenshire and the region. Over five years, this impact could exceed £102 million, with significant further growth potential as the club continues to recover and expand post-pandemic.

Anchor institution

The club is also established as an anchor institution as one of the largest employers in the area as well as delivering an extensive programme of community activities for all ages and abilities. The Club also raises the profile of Carmarthenshire and Wales on the global stage.

The submission of the Impact Assessment follows a joint letter from Carmarthenshire County Council’s Leader and Chief Executive submitted to the WRU as part of the consultation process.

Leader of Carmarthenshire County Council, Cllr Darren Price said: “The Scarlets are much more than a rugby club. They are a catalyst for economic growth, a cornerstone of community wellbeing, and a proud ambassador for our region’s culture and values.

“Their continued presence and success are vital not only for Carmarthenshire, but for the future of regional rugby and those that from part of the region’s communities.”

Read the full Economic and Social Impact Assessment here.