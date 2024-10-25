Council supports devolution of Crown Estate to Wales

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

A council will back a campaign for revenues raised in the name of the King in Wales to be spent in the country.

The Crown Estate earns its income from a £16 billion property portfolio across the UK, including off shore, and is an set up as an independent business returning profits to the Treasury.

Councillors in Monmouthshire have agreed to support a campaign for management of the Crown Estate and its assets in Wales to be devolved to the Welsh Government.

Labour leader Mary Ann Brocklesby will write to the Welsh Government outlining the authority is ready to help persuade the UK Government to devolve control “as a matter of urgency” to “support the social needs of the Welsh people”.

‘Fairness’

Independent member for Usk and Llanbadoc Meirion Howells put forward the motion and told councillors: “The people of Wales deserve to have their natural resources managed and decisions made closer to home.”

He said it was about “fairness” and revenue generated should “benefit our people”.

Independent member for Wyesham, Emma Bryn, seconded the motion and said revenue raised in Wales “should be kept in Wales”. She said: “We have a long history of losing out from the benefits of our natural resources, it’s about time that was changed.”

Labour member for Caldicot, Rachel Garrick, described herself as a “supporter of an independent Cymru and a very honest republican” and that she “completely supported” the motion but reminded councillors the Crown Estate isn’t King Charles’ personal property.

She described it as a “unique arrangement” dating back 1760 when George III surrendered Crown lands to parliament in return for an annual payment. Since 2011 it has also been used to help fund the monarchy.

‘Equality’

Cllr Garrick said the Crown Estate has already been devolved to Scotland: “It is a matter of equality for Wales we are brought into line with Scotland.”

The arrangement had benefitted Scotland by around £103m last year, said Cllr Garrick, and projected earnings in Wales could be £42m.

The councillor also highlighted a recent debate in Gwynedd where councillors said they would withhold annual fees of around £161,000 to access Crown Estate land including some beaches.

Deputy leader Paul Griffiths said the council could provide “more power to the elbow” of the Welsh Government in negotiations with the UK Government while leader Cllr Brocklesby said she would be “really looking forward to writing that letter”.

Independent Simon Howarth, said he didn’t know enough of the details “the figures and numbers” to support the motion.

‘Nationalist’

The Llanelly Hill member, who was the only councillor to vote against, said he was concerned at the debate. He said: “I’m not a nationalist and I have heard that kind of talk here today, I will close my ears to that. I was in big agreeance with the motion until I heard those comments made, we are one nation.”

Cllr Howarth said it was for the Welsh Government to negotiate funding with the UK Government.

The Conservative group had left the meeting before the motion was discussed. It’s leader Cllr Richard John had earlier accused Cllr Howells of “packing out” the agenda due to a by-election being held on the same day.

Last week, a Treasury Minister made it clear that the UK Government has no intention of devolving the Crown Estate to Wales, despite Welsh Labour’s support for such a move and an impassioned speech in the House of Lords from former Labour Welsh Secretary Lord Peter Hain.

