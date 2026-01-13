Council tax bills to rise by almost 5% in Welsh county

Elgan Hearn, Local democracy reporter

Council tax bills in a Welsh county will be going up by 4.9 per cent from April.

Details of Powys County Council’s draft budget for 2026/2027 have been revealed ahead of the draft budget going before senior councillors at a meeting of the Liberal Democrat/Labour Cabinet next week for a discussion.

The report explains that next year the council predicts its budget need will be £402.547 million which is over £35 million more than this year’s budget which is £367 million.

The Welsh Government is set to give Powys a 4.2 per cent funding increase which takes the figure up to £267.532 million.

The Council Tax increase is predicted to provide an extra £7.388m which takes the figure up to £122.982 million giving a combined total of £390.514 million.

This still leaves a gap of just over £12 million which will need to be filled by cuts and savings.

The report said: “In proposing this increase, there has been careful consideration to affordability for Powys residents in light of the ongoing impact of the cost-of-living crisis, together with the ongoing need to meet increasing demand and inescapable cost pressures on vital local services upon which they rely, particularly the most vulnerable.

“The setting of Council Tax is not subject to approval as part of this report, as this is a matter for full council determination.

“However, the report recommends the level of Council Tax to be included in the budget that goes to council.

Director of Corporate Services and s151 officer Jane Thomas said: “The significant impact of continued inflation, rising costs and additional service pressures have all added substantial financial pressure to the council’s budget.

“The funding settlement the council has received this year is improved from that which was estimated; however, the cumulative effect of increasing costs far outweighs the additional funding provided creating an even greater challenge in maintaining financial stability.

“In order to meet the statutory responsibility to set a balanced budget the proposal again includes a further significant level of cost reduction.”

With an expected change of government in the Senedd next year Ms Thomas warns that future budgets could be “even more difficult.”

Ms Thomas said: “The programme of change to deliver sustainable Powys remains critical to ensure that the council can remain financially stable and provide sustainable services in the long-term.

She predicts that by the end of March 2031 cuts and savings that need to be made could be as much as £31 million.

The report will be presented to Cabinet by Finance portfolio holder Cllr David Thomas (Labour – Tawe Uchaf.)

Cllr Thomas said “We have worked hard to present a balanced budget for 2026-27, limiting the proposed Council Tax increase and prioritising investment in schools, social care and essential infrastructure.

“However, the medium-term outlook remains challenging, and we will need to continue our transformation journey to deliver savings and protect vital services for our communities.”

Following the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, January 20, the draft budget will start on a long journey through several scrutiny meetings where backbench councillors can have their say on the proposals.

At the end of the five week process the final draft proposals will be voted upon by all councillors at a meeting on February 26.