Council tax exemption for foster carers backed

Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

A pilot scheme for foster carers in Pembrokeshire to be exempt from council tax payments, which it is hoped could also save the council money, has been backed by senior councillors.

At the July 7 meeting of Pembrokeshire County council’s Cabinet, members were asked to back the pilot scheme, giving 100 per cent exemptions for those meeting the criteria, running from April 1 of next year up to March 31, 2029.

In a report presented by Cabinet Member for Young Persons, Community, Well-being and Future Generations Cllr Marc Tierney, members heard the average yearly cost of a young person being supported by an in-house foster carer per year is £22,770, while the cost for those in in residential care per year is £409,812, a variance of £387,042 per year.