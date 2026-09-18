Council tax hike of almost 5% modelled for next year

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

Cardiff council is considering a council tax increase of almost 5% in its financial planning for next year – higher than the rise imposed on households this year.

The council is modelling a 4.95% increase for 2027-28, compared with the 3.9% rise approved in March.

However, the authority has stressed that the figure is being used “purely for modelling purposes at this stage” and is not yet a proposal.

The 4.95% figure would match the council tax increase approved in March 2025.

During a cabinet meeting where the figure was discussed, Cllr Leonora Thomson, cabinet member for finance, reiterated that it was “purely for financial modelling and is not a proposal or a decision”.

She said: “The level of council tax will remain totally under review and ultimately it will be subject to approval by elected members as part of the formal budget process next spring.”

The modelling comes as the council estimates it will face a £60.3m increase in the cost of maintaining services at their current level in 2027-28.

That is expected to be partly offset by £15.3m in additional funding, leaving a projected budget gap of £45m.

The council is assuming a 2% increase in general Welsh Government funding for 2027-28, equivalent to around £14.4m, although no indicative funding allocation has yet been provided.

Cllr Thomson said: “The size of the gap does mean that efficiency [savings] alone are unlikely to be sufficient and some proposals affecting the way services are delivered may also need to be considered.”

Council leader Chris Weaver, who previously served as cabinet member for finance, described the situation as an “unfortunate sobering reminder of the challenges that are still faced in local government across Wales”.

He added that the report “does highlight the growing contribution that the funding for additional learning needs is putting on local authorities and schools across Wales and the vital importance that that is addressed in the coming days, weeks, and months”.

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